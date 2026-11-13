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Hollandia Yoghurt Highlights Versatility in Nigeria’s Evolving Food Culture

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Hollandia Yoghurt Highlights Versatility in Nigeria’s Evolving Food Culture

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Hollandia Yoghurt is showcasing the different ways consumers can enjoy the product as part of everyday meals and snacks through its “Yoghurt It How You Want It” campaign, while reaffirming its commitment to delivering quality products to Nigerian consumers.

The campaign highlights how Hollandia Yoghurt can be enjoyed beyond a standalone beverage, featuring in breakfast options, snacks, smoothies and simple recipes. This consumer-focused approach is underpinned by Hollandia’s commitment to quality, with products carrying the masterbrand made with careful consideration and best-in-class quality processes.


Speaking on the campaign, Olugbenga Akindele, Category Head, Dairy, said the initiative combines the brand’s focus on quality with an invitation for consumers to explore different ways to enjoy Hollandia Yoghurt.

“At Hollandia, quality remains central to our commitment to consumers. Our products are made with careful consideration and best-in-class quality processes, reflecting our commitment to delivering products consumers can enjoy with confidence. Through our ‘Yoghurt It How You Want It’ campaign, we want consumers to discover more ways to enjoy Hollandia Yoghurt, whether as part of breakfast, a quick snack or their favourite food combinations,” he said.

Hollandia Yoghurt can be paired with popular snacks such as meat pies, sausage rolls and puff-puff, or combined with fruits and granola to create breakfast bowls and parfaits. It can also be blended with fruits to prepare smoothies or incorporated into selected recipes.


The range offers consumers different flavour options to suit their preferences. Hollandia Strawberry brings a fruity taste to breakfast bowls and smoothies, while Hollandia Vanilla offers a creamy flavour for combinations such as pancakes, granola and parfaits. Hollandia Plain Sweetened provides another option for pairing with fruits, nuts and other toppings.

Available in 315ml and 1L packs, Hollandia Yoghurt caters to different consumption occasions, from individual refreshment to household use and food preparation.

Through the “Yoghurt It How You Want It” campaign, Hollandia is encouraging consumers to explore different ways to incorporate Hollandia Yoghurt into their routines, with product quality remaining central to the brand’s commitment to Nigerian households.

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