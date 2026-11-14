Her Enterprise, Africa’s Advantage: HerSphere Global Summit 2026 Convenes Africa’s Foremost Women Leaders in Lagos



Africa’s economic story is increasingly being written by women. Across the continent, women own and operate a remarkable share of small and growing enterprises, sustain household and community economies, and drive innovation in sectors from finance and technology to the creative industries. Yet the gap between participation and power remains wide. Too many women-led businesses stay small, under-capitalised and absent from the rooms where markets, policy and capital are shaped.



On Tuesday, 17 November 2026, the HerSphere Global Summit 2026 will gather a distinguished assembly of leaders at the Wole Soyinka Centre, Lagos, Nigeria, to confront that gap directly. Proceedings begin promptly at 9:00 a.m.

A Theme That Demands Action

This year’s theme, “Her Enterprise, Africa Advantage: Moving Women-Led Businesses Beyond Participation to Economic Power,” reflects a deliberate shift in the conversation. The question is no longer whether women belong in Africa’s economy — that has long been settled. The question is how women-led enterprises can scale, command capital, influence policy and build institutions that endure.



The summit is designed to move beyond inspiration to strategy: how women founders access growth finance, how they enter regional and global value chains, how public institutions and private capital can work together to back them, and how today’s enterprises become tomorrow’s market leaders.



An Exceptional Line-Up of Voices



HerSphere Global Summit 2026 brings together an exceptional roster of women who have shaped Nigeria’s and Africa’s judicial, public, financial, entrepreneurial and creative landscapes:

• Hon. Justice Amina Adamu Augie (CFR)

• Dolapo Osinbajo

• Hannatu Musa Musawa

• Godrey Ogbechie

• Maisie Dunbar

• Bolanle Austen-Peters

• Uche Pedro

• Jumoke Olaniyan

• Monisola Olufunke Alabi

• Brenda Nwagwu

• Chioma Ude

• Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes

• Ifeoma Uddoh

• Temilade Aduroja

• Lehle Balde

• Arese Ugwu

Together, they represent decades of leadership across law, public service, investment, media, entertainment, financial inclusion and enterprise building — and a shared conviction that Africa’s prosperity depends on the full economic power of its women.



Backed by Institutions That Shape the Economy

The summit is supported by a strong coalition of partners: the Lagos State Government, the Office of Sustainable Development Goals (Lagos Global), the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Delphino Entertainment, and SheMeansBusiness by BusinessDay. Their involvement underscores a growing recognition across government, capital markets and media that empowering women-led enterprise is not a social side-project — it is core economic strategy.



Who Should Attend



HerSphere Global Summit 2026 is for:

• Women founders and business owners ready to scale

• Investors, financiers and capital-market leaders seeking high-potential opportunities

• Policymakers and development partners committed to inclusive growth

• Corporate executives building diverse supply chains and leadership pipelines

• Emerging leaders who intend to shape the next chapter of Africa’s Economy

Be in the Room



With the summit only days away, this is the moment to secure your place. HerSphere Global Summit 2026 offers more than a programme of conversations; it offers access — to ideas, to capital, to partnerships and to a community of women determined to turn enterprise into influence.

Event details:

• Date: Tuesday, 17 November 2026

• Time: 9:00 a.m.

• Venue: Wole Soyinka Centre, Lagos, Nigeria

• Registration

Africa’s advantage is her enterprise. Join HerSphere in Lagos as.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for HerSphere Global Summit 2026