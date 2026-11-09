Connect with us

Events Inspired Scoop

Chioma Ude Celebrates Women in African Cinema at AFRIFF 15 Dinner | See Photos

Events

Carex Rewards Consumers As Everybody Wins Promo Concludes With Grand Finale Live Draw

Events Promotions

AOT Lagos 8.0 Returns with Bold Focus on AI, Ethics and Digital Governance

Culture Events Nollywood Style

From Runway to Red Carpet: Folu Storms Dazzles in Iremitide at AFRIFF Opening Gala 2026

Events Promotions Scoop

'Make Dem See': American Cola Club Talent Returns for Season Two

Events

FinTribe Finance Fair 2026: Empowers Over 10,000 Women to Build Wealth and Financial Independence

Events

UK-based OBIMI Brings Families Together in Lagos to Support Children With Disabilities

Events

Africa Comedy Live Brings Its Platform to Africa, Opening With an Invitation-Only Founding Gathering in Lagos

Events Promotions

Headliners Announced For NECLive 2026

Events

iDICE Named Official Deal Room Partner for Afreximbank’s CANEX WKND 2026

Events

Chioma Ude Celebrates Women in African Cinema at AFRIFF 15 Dinner | See Photos

Chioma Ude hosts an exclusive AFRIFF dinner with Chef Tolu Eros, honouring the women driving African cinema forward.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

For AFRIFF’s 15th anniversary, Chioma Ude made room for a different kind of celebration: an intimate dinner dedicated to the women shaping African cinema. The gathering brought together female filmmakers, producers and directors for an evening of fashion, good food and conversations about the industry they are helping to shape, with plenty of opportunities to catch up and connect outside the usual festival setting.

As founder and executive director of the Africa International Film Festival, Chioma established AFRIFF in 2010 to showcase African talent and create more opportunities for filmmakers to reach wider audiences. Fifteen years on, the festival has become an important platform for African cinema, making the dinner a fitting occasion to celebrate some of the women contributing to the industry.

The evening also came with a specially curated dining experience by Chef Tolu Eros whose multi-course menu brought West African flavours into a fine-dining setting. Alongside the conversations and fashion, the dinner offered guests a chance to enjoy good food and celebrate the women whose work continues to shape African storytelling.

See more photos below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php