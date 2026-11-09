Chioma Ude Celebrates Women in African Cinema at AFRIFF 15 Dinner | See Photos

For AFRIFF’s 15th anniversary, Chioma Ude made room for a different kind of celebration: an intimate dinner dedicated to the women shaping African cinema. The gathering brought together female filmmakers, producers and directors for an evening of fashion, good food and conversations about the industry they are helping to shape, with plenty of opportunities to catch up and connect outside the usual festival setting.

As founder and executive director of the Africa International Film Festival, Chioma established AFRIFF in 2010 to showcase African talent and create more opportunities for filmmakers to reach wider audiences. Fifteen years on, the festival has become an important platform for African cinema, making the dinner a fitting occasion to celebrate some of the women contributing to the industry.

The evening also came with a specially curated dining experience by Chef Tolu Eros whose multi-course menu brought West African flavours into a fine-dining setting. Alongside the conversations and fashion, the dinner offered guests a chance to enjoy good food and celebrate the women whose work continues to shape African storytelling.

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