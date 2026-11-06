FinTribe Finance Fair 2026: Empowers Over 10,000 Women to Build Wealth and Financial Independence

Over 10,000 women gathered at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on October 31, 2026, for the fourth edition of FinTribe Finance Fair, a growing movement dedicated to helping African women move from financial awareness to wealth creation and ownership.

Themed I CAN and powered by returning lead sponsor Sycamore, the event brought together financial experts, business leaders, entrepreneurs and influential personalities, including Funke Akindele, Omoni Oboli, BamBam, Sola Adesakin and Olufemi Shobanjo, for a day of practical financial education, inspiring conversations and meaningful opportunities.

For FinTribe founder Jennifer Awirigwe, popularly known as Financial Jennifer, the fair represents a bigger mission: helping women gain the confidence and resources to take charge of their financial futures.

“Financial education is important, but knowledge must eventually become action. We want women to leave Finance Fair knowing that they can save, invest, grow their income, build businesses and take ownership of their financial future,” she shared ahead of the event.

Beyond Finance Fair, FinTribe is building a community where women learn about money and put that knowledge into practice. With a presence across 43 countries, the organisation has reached over 20,000 women through financial education, supported more than 5,000 women with capital market training and helped members collectively save and invest millions of dollars.

Through its Wealth Builders Academy, savings and investment community, real estate initiatives and recently launched FinTribe App, the organisation continues to create opportunities for women to build healthier financial habits, develop investment confidence and work towards long-term financial independence.

At the fair, award-winning filmmaker Omoni Oboli encouraged women to pursue their ambitions without neglecting their wellbeing, reminding them to take things one step at a time, prioritise rest and ask for help when needed.

During the Financial Clinic, Sola Adesakin challenged women to become more intentional about their finances, emphasising the importance of earning, budgeting and turning income into real assets. She also introduced the four forces of money: Earnings, Expenses, Engines and Encumbrances.

Olufemi Shobanjo of NGX Regulation Limited shared insights into capital market participation, while actress BamBam, marketing strategist and Woof Studios founder Adetutu Laditan, and Mercy Agbeti, popularly known as Christian Money Woman, contributed to conversations about building value, navigating opportunities and growing with purpose.

One of the most memorable moments came during Funke Akindele’s session when a medical doctor and founder of Raffia Fashion Africa presented the actress with a pair of handcrafted raffia earrings.

Funke immediately wore them, danced, invited the entrepreneur onto the stage, embraced her, prayed for her and publicly endorsed her business.

The entrepreneur later shared on her instagram page that “she had saved to purchase a VIP ticket to the fair and had admired Funke for years”. What began as a simple audience interaction became a powerful demonstration of how visibility, encouragement and one meaningful connection can open doors for a growing business.

Beyond the stage, women connected with financial institutions, explored investment opportunities and participated in financial education sessions. The fair also featured empowerment opportunities and giveaways, including children’s investment portfolios, stock units, a plot of land, a Zanzibar trip and getaway experiences supported by partner organisations.

Sycamore returned as lead sponsor for the second consecutive year, alongside other partners supporting FinTribe’s mission to expand women’s access to financial knowledge and opportunities.

From its first edition in 2023 to this year’s gathering, FinTribe Finance Fair has continued to demonstrate the power of bringing women together around a shared goal.

But the real work continues long after the event ends. Through education, community, partnerships and practical wealth-building initiatives, FinTribe is helping women across Africa move beyond conversations about money to making informed decisions, building assets and creating financially secure futures.

To learn more about FinTribe, explore its programmes and join its growing community, visit www.thefintribe.com or follow @thefintribe on Instagram.

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