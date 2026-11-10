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Funke Akindele Makes the Buba and Iro Look So Good in This Custom Eki Kere Set

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Funke Akindele Makes the Buba and Iro Look So Good in This Custom Eki Kere Set

Funke Akindele wears a custom Eki Kere buba and iro styled by Zack Styling to announce the London premiere of her movie, The Four, at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square.
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Funke Akindele wearing a custom Eki Kere buba and iro styled by Zack Styling for The Four movie announcement.

Funke Akindele in a custom off-white Eki Kere buba and iro styled by Zack Styling.

Funke Akindele has a new Yoruba-inspired look on our fashion radar, and this one comes with plenty of details to admire. For the London premiere announcement of her upcoming film, The Four, the Nollywood star stepped out in a custom Eki Kere buba and iro, giving the traditional two-piece a fresh interpretation with oversized floral appliqués and a striking colour combination.

Styled by Zack Styling, the off-white buba features wide sleeves decorated with bold crimson rosettes that extend across the shoulders. Its matching iro midi skirt takes a different floral route, with bright yellow-and-red sunflower motifs arranged from the waist to the hem. The matching headscarf, finished with floral detailing, completes the traditional look,while a chunky multi-layered beaded necklace and drop earrings add more texture around the neckline. For footwear,Funke chose crimson ankle-strap platform sandals, bringing another hit of colour to the outfit.

Funke Akindele showing the beaded necklace, headscarf, and crimson rosette details on her Eki Kere buba top.

Detailing on Funke Akindele’s multi-layered beaded necklace, matching headscarf, and Eki Kere buba top.

The look is a lovely showcase of how traditional Yoruba dressing can accommodate a more expressive approach to colour, embellishment and styling. The Eki Kere buba and iro already have a distinct silhouette, but the floral detailing gives Funke’s custom set its own identity without taking away from the traditional design.

There’s also a major film announcement behind the appearance. The Four, is heading to London for its grand premiere on Sunday, 29 November 2026, at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square. The film is scheduled to open in Nigerian cinemas nationwide on 11 December 2026.

Funke Akindele walking outdoors in an Eki Kere buba and iro set with red platform sandals.

Funke Akindele steps out to announce the UK premiere of The Four at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square.

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Photo Credit: Funke Akindele/Instagram 

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