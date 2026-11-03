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Funke Akindele, Waje & Shoday’s London Looks Belong in Our Style Notes | See Photos

Funke Akindele, Waje, and Shoday stepped out in London in coordinated buba and iro sets and custom embroidery to announce the historic UK premiere of The Four: No One Fights Alone at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on 29 November 2026.
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Funke Akindele, Shoday, and Waje smiling during a London promotional walk for the film The Four.

Funke Akindele, Shoday, and Waje smiling during their London promotional walk ahead of The Four UK premiere.

Upon seeing these photos of Funke Akindele, Shoday and Waje, we had no choice but to pull out our notes, ready for some styling lessons. Did you see how they coordinated their looks for their London outing? Funke and Waje gave us matching buba and iro sets with colourful floral details, while Shoday arrived with a custom embroidered blazer that made its own case for a place in our style notes.

The trio were in the UK for the promotional campaign of The Four: No One Fights Alone, and the outing came with another exciting update. Funke Akindele Network and FilmOne Entertainment have announced that the film will have its UK premiere on 29 November at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London, ahead of its worldwide cinema release on 11 December.

Now, if you’re wondering how Funke and Waje managed to wear matching outfits without looking identical, the answer is in the details. Both looks started with off-white textured cotton, but the floral appliqués gave each one a distinct finish. Funke’s outfit features crimson-red roses with spiral stitching across the bodice and bell sleeves, while yellow sunflowers and leafy green stems run down her wrapper. She completed the look with a golden-yellow head wrap, layered gold necklaces, a broad cuff bracelet and metallic red platform sandals.

Funke Akindele walking in London wearing an off-white buba and iro set with crimson red roses, yellow sunflowers, and a golden-yellow head scarf.

Funke Akindele Buba and Iro Outfit for The Four London Promo

Waje went for lavender roses across the neckline and sleeves of her blouse, with large green floral appliqués decorating the hem of her wrapper. She kept the colour story going with a matching lavender-trimmed scarf, a gold necklace accented with turquoise stones, coordinating earrings and multi-coloured platform heels. Same base colour, different floral story. We love that.

Waje modeling an off-white buba and iro set with lavender roses, green floral appliqués, and turquoise jewelry in London.

Waje outdoors in London promoting The Four: No One Fights Alone in a lavender floral buba and iro set.

And Shoday? He clearly had no plans to be the odd one out. His single-breasted blazer featured bold chevron embroidery in turquoise, yellow, red and blue, worn over a beige mesh-knit top and cream wide-leg trousers. Stacked silver Cuban-link chains and dark dress shoes completed the look, giving the colourful jacket room to do its thing.

Shoday wearing a custom geometric chevron embroidered blazer with a beige mesh knit top and stacked silver Cuban link chains in London.

Shoday in a custom geometric chevron-embroidered blazer during The Four promotional tour in London.

With the fashion notes taken, we’re also looking forward to seeing what the cast has in store for the London premiere. The Four: No One Fights Alone features Funke Akindele, Waje, Chioma Akpotha, Bisola Aiyeola, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Lateef Adedimeji, Timini Egbuson and Uzor Arukwe, among others. The film premieres at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on 29 November before its global cinema release on 11 December.

Funke Akindele, Shoday, and Waje pose outside ODEON Luxe Leicester Square ahead of The Four UK premiere, wearing coordinated buba and iro sets and an embroidered chevron blazer.

Funke Akindele, Waje, and Shoday stepping out in London in coordinated buba and iro and custom tailoring ahead of The Four UK premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square.

Waje, Shoday, and Funke Akindele walking through London in buba and iro and a chevron blazer promoting The Four movie.

Waje, Shoday, and Funke Akindele on the streets of London during the promotional tour for The Four: No One Fights Alone.

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Photo Credit: Waje and FaanTv via Instagram

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