UK-based OBIMI Brings Families Together in Lagos to Support Children With Disabilities

OBIMI CIC is a UK-based community organisation supporting parents and caregivers of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Its founder, Helen Ewumi, is a qualified social worker and a parent of children with disabilities. Her professional experience and family life both inform OBIMI’s commitment to helping families feel heard, supported and less alone.



The Nigeria outreach brought families together in Lagos to share experiences and raise awareness about the importance of understanding disability and challenging stigma.



Around 100 families received support through the outreach, including food hampers. Clothing was also shared with families.



During the visit, the OBIMI team went to a special school in Lagos and gave pupils school bags and stationery. These practical gifts were offered to support children with their learning and to remind them that they are valued and included.



The gathering also created space for families to connect and take part in conversations about disability. OBIMI’s message was clear: every child deserves to belong, and families should be met with understanding, respect and support.



For Helen, taking OBIMI’s work to Nigeria was an opportunity to connect with families and communities in Lagos. As a social worker and a parent with lived experience of caring for children with disabilities, she understands how important it is for families to feel listened to and supported.



OBIMI CIC is grateful to the families, school staff, volunteers, partners and supporters who helped make the outreach possible.

The organisation hopes to continue building connections and raising awareness so that children with disabilities and their families can feel seen, supported and included.



About The Founder

OBIMI founder Helen Ewumi at the Nigeria outreach in Lagos. A UK-based social worker and parent of children with disabilities, Helen founded OBIMI to support families and challenge disability stigma.

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