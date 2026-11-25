With Black Friday arriving on Friday, November 27, Konga is urging shoppers to take advantage of the remaining days of its annual Yakata shopping festival, which ends on November 30. The e-commerce giant is promising exciting deals, significant price reductions, a chance to win a brand-new SUV and free delivery for eligible shoppers in Lagos.

Konga Yakata has continued to attract shoppers with discounts across technology, electronics, home appliances, personal care and everyday essentials. However, Black Friday is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of this year’s campaign, with customers encouraged to shop early and take advantage of the offers while stocks last.

Speaking on the Black Friday campaign, Irfan Vayani, Senior Vice President at Konga Group, said:

“Konga Yakata Black Friday is more than just a sales event; it is our way of giving back to Nigerians who have made Konga their trusted shopping partner. This year, we are going bigger and better. From unbeatable discounts across all categories to the chance to win a brand-new SUV simply by shopping on the Konga app, our goal is to make this Yakata season one of joy, value and transformation. We want to touch lives in real, tangible ways.”

Adding more value to the shopping experience, Konga has introduced free delivery for the remainder of Yakata. The offer is available exclusively to shoppers in Lagos who purchase products carrying the KongaNow tag. Eligible customers can therefore enjoy discounted prices while saving on delivery costs, making their Black Friday shopping even more rewarding.

Shoppers also stand a chance to win a brand-new SUV through Konga’s Win A Car campaign. Customers who make purchases through the Konga app automatically qualify for the random draw, regardless of the amount spent. There is no minimum purchase requirement, giving every eligible app shopper an opportunity to participate.

The festival also features attractive offers from leading brands, including Samsung, LG, Anker, Midea, Starlink, ASUS, Zinox, Guinness and others. Their participation has expanded the range of deals available, giving customers more opportunities to shop across different product categories.

Beyond the website and app, Konga has extended the Yakata experience to Instagram and Facebook through interactive live shopping shows. These sessions allow shoppers to discover featured products, enjoy special live deals and engage with the campaign in real time.

With the November 30 deadline fast approaching, shoppers have just a few days left to take advantage of the offers. Although some customers have called for an extension, no extension has been announced. The remaining days present an opportunity to secure great deals, enjoy free delivery on eligible Lagos orders and participate in the Win A Car campaign.

This Black Friday, shoppers can make their purchases count by visiting the Konga website or app and taking advantage of Yakata before the festival closes on November 30. With the sale ending soon, now is the time to shop before the deals disappear.

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