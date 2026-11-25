₦800 million in cash prizes. A winner every minute. Four millionaires every day and one ₦10 million weekly jackpot winner every Sunday, announced live by 8 pm on‘s Instagram page, @pepsi_naija. Seven-Up Bottling Company’s (SBC) Pepsi Agba Baller Promo is giving consumers across selected regions the opportunity to win cash rewards simply by purchasing participating products and entering their unique codes. Running from November 2, 2026, to January 3, 2027, the promotion is open to eligible consumers in nine participating regions: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Kogi, Niger and Ondo.

If you have been wondering how to participate, which products qualify or what happens when you win, here’s everything you need to know about the Pepsi Agba Baller Promo.

What Is the Pepsi Agba Baller Promo?

The Pepsi Agba Baller Promo is a consumer rewards initiative by Seven-Up Bottling Company, featuring Pepsi and other participating Seven-Up Bottling Company products with a yellow cover. The campaign gives consumers the chance to win exciting cash prizes by purchasing eligible products with the yellow promotional covers and entering the unique codes underneath.

What’s Up For Grabs?

The ₦800 million prize pool offers several opportunities to win throughout the campaign:

Win Every Minute: One winner emerges every minute between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Daily Millionaires: Four winners receive ₦1 million each every day.

Weekly Mega Jackpot: One participant wins ₦10 million in the weekly mega jackpot every Sunday.

Who Can Participate?

To be eligible for the promo and receive prizes won, participants must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Reside in one of the nine participating states.

Have a valid National Identification Number (NIN) or Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Use a mobile number registered in their own name with NIMC.

Have a personal bank account registered in their own name for prize payments.

How to Participate in the Pepsi Agba Baller Promo

To participate, look out for plastic bottles of Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, Teem and other eligible Seven-Up Bottling Company products carrying the distinctive yellow promotional cover, then follow these steps:

Step 1: Buy a Participating Product

Purchase an eligible product with the distinctive yellow promotional cover.

Step 2: Retrieve Your Code

Open the bottle and check underneath the cover for your unique promotional code.

Step 3: Enter Your Code

Dial *7022# on your mobile phone and follow the prompts, or scan the QR code on the bottle or promotional materials to enter.

Once your entry is successfully submitted, you are eligible for the prize draws.

Which Products Are Eligible?

The promotion covers participating Seven-Up Bottling Company products carrying the yellow promotional cover, including Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda and Teem.

Always look out for the designated yellow cover when making a purchase, as not every bottle is part of the promotion.

What Happens to Selected Winners?

Selected winners will be contacted by an authorised agent through 0700 134 1104 and will receive a confirmation SMS. They will then be guided through the necessary validation process before their prizes are paid into their bank accounts.

To ensure a smooth claim process, follow the official instructions provided during this process.

How Every Minute Winners Can Claim Their Prizes

Participants who emerge as winners every minute will receive an SMS or email confirming their win, along with instructions on how to claim their prizes through either of the following two options:

Option A: USSD

Dial *7022#.

Select Option 3, Claim Your Prize.

Follow the prompts to complete the process.

Once your details have been verified, payment will be made within five days.

Option B: Website

Visit www.pepsiagbaballerpromo.com.

Click Claim Your Prize on the homepage.

Enter your phone number, NIN and bank account number.

Once your details have been verified, payment will be made within five days.

Ready to Become a Pepsi Agba Baller?

The Pepsi Agba Baller Promo is already delivering exciting rewards, with over ₦250 million in cash prizes awarded to more than 17,000 winners. Among the early beneficiaries are Oluwatoyin, Oreofe and Damilola from Lagos, alongside Adeniyi from Ogun State, who won ₦1 million each. More big wins followed as Adebola became the first-ever winner of the ₦10 million weekly Mega Jackpot, marking a major milestone in the campaign.

With the campaign running until January 3, 2027, there is still time to join the growing list of winners. Look out for participating products with the yellow promotional cover, retrieve your unique code and either dial *7022# or scan the QR code to enter. You could be the next Pepsi Agba Baller!

For more information, visit www.pepsiagbaballerpromo.com.

Follow @pepsi_naija and @sbc_nigeria for campaign updates and winner announcements.

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