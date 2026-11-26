Christmas is a time for making memories, sharing special moments and enjoying the little things that make the season memorable. This December, Kerrygold is bringing some extra magic to the festive season with its Milk & Magic Christmas Fest, a free family-friendly celebration of food, fun and togetherness.

Scheduled for Saturday, 5 December 2026, at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, the festival promises a day filled with exciting activities and festive experiences for children and adults alike. Families can look forward to a fun-filled day out, with free admission upon registration, making it a lovely opportunity to step away from their usual routines and create special memories together.

From exciting games and interactive activities to the much-loved Santa’s Grotto, there will be plenty to keep guests entertained. Children can look forward to the magic and excitement of the season, while parents get to enjoy the experience alongside them. And, of course, no celebration would be complete without a little indulgence. Guests can also look forward to delicious milk treats from Kerrygold, adding a taste of the brand to the day’s festivities.

Beyond the fun and entertainment, Milk & Magic Christmas Fest reflects Kerrygold’s commitment to creating meaningful connections with consumers beyond the products they enjoy every day. By bringing families together in a relaxed and engaging setting, the festival offers an opportunity to experience the brand in a different way, while celebrating the simple pleasures of good food and shared moments.

With its distinctive rich, creamy taste and proud Irish dairy heritage, Kerrygold continues to bring quality dairy experiences closer to Nigerian consumers. Through its products and consumer engagement initiatives, the brand remains focused on creating experiences that resonate with its consumers and bring people together.

As the countdown to Christmas begins, Milk & Magic Christmas Fest promises a lovely opportunity for families to share in the excitement of the season, enjoy some festive treats and make memories that will last beyond the holidays.

Would you love to enjoy this festive experience with your family? Admission is FREE, but registration is required and spaces are limited. Visit https://milkandmagicfest.com/ to register now!

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