Kerrygold Strengthens Support for Bakers Through ICES Partnership at Cake Expo 2026

Kerrygold demonstrated its support for the baking community through its partnership with the International Cake Exploration Societe, Nigeria (ICES, Nigeria) at Cake Expo 2026, held on October 7 and 8 at All Seasons Plaza, Ikeja.

The two-day event brought together bakers and cake artists and enthusiasts for an experience centred on learning, networking and showcasing creativity. As the lead sponsor, Kerrygold connected with attendees through a dedicated booth, creating opportunities for product discovery, sampling and engagement with bakers and other stakeholders within the industry.

Beyond product engagement, Cake Expo 2026 provided Kerrygold with an opportunity to gain closer insight into the evolving needs and conversations within the baking industry. With the theme, “The AI Advantage: Elevating Cake Business & Creativity,” the expo highlighted how technology and innovation can support bakers in improving their businesses, enhancing their creative processes and staying competitive in a changing industry.

Kerrygold’s participation reinforced its commitment to supporting bakers not only through quality products, but also by showing up in spaces that foster learning, creativity, connection and growth within the baking community.

Through its participation at Cake Expo 2026, Kerrygold continues to foster meaningful relationships with bakers and staying connected to the people and businesses shaping the industry. Its partnership with ICES Nigeria further strengthened this connection, reinforcing Kerrygold’s continued investment in the growth and development of the baking industry.

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