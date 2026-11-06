Africa Comedy Live Brings Its Platform to Africa, Opening With an Invitation-Only Founding Gathering in Lagos

Africa Comedy Live (ACL), the platform connecting African comedians, content creators and audiences across the continent and the diaspora, today announces its arrival in Africa with an invitation-only founding gathering, A Salute to Nollywood, to be held on Friday,

13 November 2026 at TRIB3, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The evening marks two milestones at once: the introduction of the Africa Comedy Live platform to the African market, and a formal salute to the comedians and storytellers whose work built the audience that African comedy now commands.

Africa Comedy Live has been presenting African comedy live in the United States since 2019, with artists including Kenny Blaq, Helen Paul, Real Warri Pikin and David Operah. The platform, live at www.africacomedylive.com, is another channel, not a replacement for the ones creators already use.

It allows creators to keep the audiences they have already built, earn more, and expand opportunities across continents, while giving viewers across Africa and the diaspora a single place to discover the comedians and creators worth following.

A Salute to Nollywood brings together comedians, entertainment professionals, media and prospective partners for an evening built around three things: an introduction to the platform through a live demonstration, a celebration of African comedy, and a salute to the generation of performers whose influence continues to shape new talent.

“Africa’s comedy has never lacked talent. What it has lacked is a stage that belongs to it,” said Carrie Crawford, Founder of Africa Comedy Live. “For seven years we have put African comedians in front of live audiences in the United States. Now we are bringing that home. Africa Comedy Live is that permanent stage, and Lagos is where it begins,” He added.

The gathering is by invitation only and is not open to public attendance. For comedy lovers, the evening is an introduction to the platform and a way to follow the journey. For creators, it is an opportunity to express interest in joining the community. For brands and partners, it is a

chance to explore ways to support African comedy’s next chapter.

ABOUT AFRICA COMEDY LIVE

Africa Comedy Live is a web platform connecting African comedians, content creators and brands across the continent and the diaspora. Founded by Carrie Crawford, ACL has presented African comedy live in the United States since 2019 and is built on a simple conviction: Africa’s comedy deserves a world stage, and a place to call home.

Africa’s Funniest. All in One Place.

Website: www.africacomedylive.com

Instagram: @africacomedylive

MEDIA CONTACT

Christopher Achuenu

+1 240 46 4167

Email: [email protected]

Invitation-Only – For More Information: WhatsApp +1 240 449 0895

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