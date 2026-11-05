Headliners Announced For NECLive 2026

NECLive, the Nigerian Entertainment Conference, today announced the first confirmed lineup for its 11th edition. The lineup brings together award-winning actors, filmmakers, music executives, entrepreneurs and award-winning DJs.

The three-day annual conference takes place in November with a flagship event on Thursday, 12 November 2026, at Alliance Française de Lagos, Ikoyi. This year’s show is presented under the theme “Home Advantage: Transforming Local Demand into Global Power.”

Comedian and compere Tee A returns as host, extending his record as NECLive’s resident host and committee member. He will be joined by multiple co-hosts, moderators and interviewers, all to be confirmed later. For the first time, we now unveil the confirmed participants for 2026.

Across Film and Television, the lineup features Inkblot Studio founder Naz Onuzo, actors Genoveva Umeh, Omowunmi Dada, Chimezie Imo, Uzoamaka Power, Efa Iwara, and Charles Born, directors Kayode Kasum and Dika Ofoma, creator Tobe Ugeh and PR expert Jennifer Ukoh-Osamwonyi, alongside key industry voices.

The Business of Music and fashion section brings together managing directors Godwin Tom and Foza Fawehinmi, senior manager Excel Joab, music executive Bizzle Osikoya, fashion stylist The Style Infidel and talent manager Femisoro Ajayi.

Representing Sound and Culture are DJ Obi, singer Greatman Takit, head of Energize Music Dr. Foy, co-founder Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, and managing partner Tobi Mohammed.

Driving Business and Leadership are regional managers Njideka Akabogu and Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson, CEO Oluwaseye Oladejo, Founder TSC Agency Ozinna Anumudu, Founder Big Tech This Week Fatu Ogwuche and head of AI Labs Joseph Enesu.

“Nigeria’s creative industries already have the audience. The work now is turning that demand into lasting value at home and abroad. Everyone in this first lineup has done that in their own field, from the AMVCAs to Netflix, Sony and a Monday night in Lagos,” said Ayeni Adekunle, Convener of NECLive.

NECLive is presented by ID Africa and Netng in partnership with Plaqad, the African artificial intelligence and business solutions company, The Macallan, MTN Nigeria Communications PLC, BHM and Huce Valeris.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for NECLive