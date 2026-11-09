AOT Lagos 8.0 Returns with Bold Focus on AI, Ethics and Digital Governance

As Africa accelerates its digital transformation journey, the conversation is no longer simply about adopting new technologies, it is now about ensuring they are deployed responsibly, governed effectively, and trusted by the people they serve.

It is against this backdrop that the Eko Innovation Centre, in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science & Technology, announces the 8th edition of the Art of Technology Lagos (AOT Lagos 8.0), scheduled to hold on Thursday, 3 December 2026, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Now in its eighth year, AOT Lagos has welcomed over 125,000 participants, hosted 340 speakers, delivered 262 keynote sessions, and generated more than 15 million engagements across 145 countries. More importantly, AOT Lagos has evolved beyond a conference into a platform for collaboration and policy development, contributing to landmark initiatives including the Lagos

Innovation Master Plan, Startup Lagos, the Talent Acceleration Masterplan, the Lagos Digital Service Portal, and the Lagos Digital Service Portal 2.0 (Chatbot Inclusive).

This year’s theme, “Beyond Smart Cities: Tech Adoption × Ethics × Governance,” reflects one of the defining conversations of our time. As artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, connected services, and data-driven technologies continue to transform economies and societies, governments and businesses must ensure innovation is underpinned by transparency, accountability, inclusion, and public trust.

Bringing these critical conversations to the forefront, AOT Lagos 8.0 will feature a distinguished line-up of technology leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and global industry experts, including Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Sade Dada, Head of Public Policy, Anglophone West Africa at Meta, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Lagos State Olatubosun Alake and more. Their participation will bring diverse perspectives to the conference’s central conversations around responsible AI adoption, digital governance, smart infrastructure, the future of work, digital inclusion, and sustainable innovation.

Speaking on this year’s edition, Victor Afolabi, Founder of Eko Innovation Centre, said:

“Technology is changing faster than ever before, but sustainable progress depends on more than innovation alone. It requires responsible adoption, effective governance, and meaningful collaboration across the public and private sectors. AOT Lagos 8.0 provides a platform for the conversations, partnerships, and ideas that will help shape Africa’s digital future.”

This year’s conference will feature executive keynotes, policy dialogues, ministerial roundtables, technology exhibitions, startup showcases, investment engagements, and strategic conversations across eight thematic tracks covering:

AI, Ethics & Governance

Smart Infrastructure & Urban Innovation

Fintech, Regulation & Digital Economy

Future of Work & Talent Transformation

Digital Identity, Data & Cybersecurity

ClimateTech & Sustainable Cities

Civic Technology & Digital Inclusion

Startup Innovation & Investment

The conference will also host the 5th AOT Ecosystem Awards, recognising outstanding startups, ecosystem builders, policymakers, and organisations driving innovation and digital transformation across Nigeria and the African continent.

Building on seven successful editions, AOT Lagos 8.0 aims to strengthen public-private collaboration, inspire innovative solutions, encourage investment, and generate policy recommendations that support responsible technology adoption and sustainable digital transformation across Africa.

To learn more or register to attend, visit www.aotlagos.com.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Art of Technology