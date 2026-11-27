

Following the resounding success of its maiden annual fashion showcase, which also celebrated 18 remarkable years of Trish O Couture under the theme “Classics Across All Seasons”, award-winning fashion house Trish O Couture is set to return with an even more ambitious presentation. This year’s edition, aptly titled Polka & Play, holds on Sunday, December 13, 2026, at The Royal Box, Mikano Building, Victoria Island, Lagos.



The inaugural showcase attracted impressive media attention and was widely received as a fitting celebration of the fashion house’s creative journey. Building on that success, the second edition promises a more expansive and engaging celebration of fashion, personal style and luxury.



With its creative inspiration drawn from 2 distinctive fashion elements- polka dots and feathers: Polka & Play explores the more playful, expressive side of couture while retaining the elegance, craftsmanship and sophistication synonymous with the Trish O Couture identity.



At the centre of the evening will be an exclusive women’s wear runway presentation featuring the creative vision of Trish O Couture. Expect an engaging interplay of silhouettes, textures, patterns and embellishments, with polka dots and feathers providing the inspiration for a visually compelling fashion narrative.



Adding another dimension to the occasion is a showcase by Lady Trish Diamonds, the jewellery subsidiary of Trish O Couture. The presentation will celebrate the brilliance and timeless appeal of fine diamonds, bringing the worlds of couture and exquisite jewellery together in one carefully curated luxury experience.



Founded by Lady Dr. Tricia Onumonu, who also serves as its Creative Director, Trish O Couture has cultivated a distinctive fashion identity around creativity, elegance and individual expression. Its annual showcase provides an opportunity to bring that vision to life, while creating a meeting point for fashion enthusiasts, industry personalities, style connoisseurs and lovers of luxury.



With the success and considerable publicity of the maiden edition setting a compelling precedent, expectations are understandably high for this year’s presentation. The ambition is to deliver an experience that surpasses its predecessor in creativity, presentation and overall impact, further establishing the Trish O Couture annual showcase as a notable fixture on Lagos’ fashion and luxury lifestyle calendar.



Guests are invited to interpret the evening’s dress code, Polka & Feathers: Glitz Chic, with imagination and flair. It is an invitation to indulge in sartorial expression, embrace the playful spirit of the theme and arrive ready for an evening of fashion and

glamour.



The evening commences at 7:00 p.m.



Event Details



Event: Polka & Play: Women’s Wear Runway Show & Display of Lady Trish Diamonds

Host: Trish O Couture

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: The Royal Box, Mikano Building, 65 Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Dress Code: Polka & Feathers: Glitz Chic



About Trish O Couture



Trish O Couture is an award-winning fashion house founded by Lady Dr. Tricia Onumonu, who also serves as its Creative Director. The brand celebrates creativity, distinctive design and elegance. Its subsidiary jewellery brand, Lady Trish Diamonds, extends its luxury offering into the world of fine diamonds and exquisite jewellery.

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