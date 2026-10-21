Inspired
2026 AMAA Nominations: Slum Bomber, One Woman, One Bra & To Adaego With Love Lead the Pack
The 2026 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) nominations see Slum Bomber and One Woman, One Bra lead with 14 nods each. Nigeria’s To Adaego With Love follows with 11 nominations, while The Herd earns 10 ahead of the 15 November ceremony in Lagos.
The nominations for the 22nd Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) are out, and there’s already plenty to unpack ahead of the ceremony in Lagos this November. From Uganda and Kenya to Nigeria and South Africa, films from across the continent are competing for some of African cinema’s biggest honours.
Leading this year’s nominations are Uganda’s Slum Bomber and Kenya’s One Woman, One Bra, with 14 nominations each. Nigeria is also well represented, with Nwamaka Chikezie‘s To Adaego With Love earning 11 nominations, while Daniel Etim-Effiong‘s The Herd follows closely with 10.
They’re in good company. South Africa’s The Trek and Ben Made It, alongside Côte d’Ivoire’s Colours of Exile, have also received 10 nominations each, while Colours of Fire has nine.
The nominees were announced during a livestream on AMAA’s official YouTube channel. Now, attention turns to the awards ceremony on 15 November 2026 at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, where filmmakers, actors and other industry professionals will gather to celebrate the year’s achievements in African cinema.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Film
- The Trek — South Africa
- To Adaego With Love — Nigeria
- The Fisherman — Ghana
- Colours of Exile — Côte d’Ivoire
- Slum Bomber — Uganda
- One Woman, One Bra — Kenya
- The Herd — Nigeria
- Ben Made It — South Africa
- Mabanda — Cameroon
Best Director
- Meekaaeel Adam — The Trek (South Africa)
- Nwamaka Chikezie — To Adaego With Love (Nigeria)
- Azlorabe Alaoui — Colours of Exile (Côte d’Ivoire)
- Maureen Nankya — Slum Bomber (Uganda)
- Vincho Nchogu — One Woman, One Bra (Kenya)
- Daniel Etim-Effiong — The Herd (Nigeria)
- Pheello Makosholo — Ben Made It (South Africa)
- Kang Quintus — Mabanda (Cameroon)
- Zoey Martinson — The Fisherman (Ghana)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Maurice Carpede — The Trek
- Wale Ojo — Light Out
- Daniel Etim-Effiong — The Herd
- Ricky Adelayitar — The Fisherman
- Uzor Arukwe — Colours of Fire
- Marcus Mabusela — Ben Made It
- Abdoulaziz Sall — Colours of Exile
- Kang Quintus — Mabanda
Best Actress in a Leading Role
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Chisom Agoawuike — To Adaego With Love
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Sarah Karel — One Woman, One Bra
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Deborah Kabongo — Rusambo
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Faithia Balogun — Efunroye (The Unicorn)
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Jackline Nafula — Slum Bomber
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Osas Ighodaro — Colours of Fire
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Naku Sy Savane — Colours of Exile
- Toyin Abraham — Oversabi Aunty
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Amos Leuka — One Woman, One Bra
- Dele Odule — Iwe Ala
- Samuel Kabugo — Slum Bomber
- Femi Branch — Colours of Fire
- Bucci Franklin — The Creek
- Bob-Manuel Udokwu — To Adaego With Love
- Maurice Carpede — The Trek
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Norng’aruani Kipuker — One Woman, One Bra
- Precious Nana — Mabanda
- Linda Ejiofor — The Herd
- Mercy Aigbe — Colours of Fire
- Zahra Elhawawi — Colours of Exile
- Omowunmi Dada — Evi
- Phumzile Kubheka — Ben Made It
- Patience Ozokwo — Onobiren
Best Debut Feature Film by a Director
- Daniel Etim-Effiong — The Herd
- Maureen Jolly Nankya — Slum Bomber
- Vincho Nchogu — One Woman, One Bra
- Meekaaeel Adam — The Trek
- Zoey Martinson — The Fisherman
- Angela Zivo Gapa — Rusambo
- Pheello Makosholo — Ben Made It
- Nwamaka Chikezie — To Adaego With Love
- Mohamed Ahmed — A Tribe Called Love
- Chinazaekpere Chukwu — Her Daughters’ Mother
Best Young/Promising Actor
- Muntaha Mohammed — A Tribe Called Love
- Abdou Aziz Dabak Salis — Colours of Exile
- James Solomon Damilare — Suky
- Osas Okonyon — Evi
- Dailma Mendes (Young Nana) — Hanami
- Leah Lindeque — The Trek
- Onyinye Odokoro — Oblation
- Ocen Daniel — Slum Bomber
- Azania Thella — Ben Made It
- Gbubemi Ejeye — Idia
Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language
- Slum Bomber — Uganda
- Iwe Ala — Nigeria
- Mabanda — Cameroon
- One Woman, One Bra — Kenya
- Ben Made It — South Africa
- Efunroye (The Unicorn) — Nigeria
Efere Ozako AMAA Award for Best Short Film
- The Last Miracle — Egypt/Germany/Sudan
- Demm — Senegal/Switzerland
- Taxi Moto — Rwanda/Switzerland
- Hurriyah — NigeriaAshes of Accra — Ghana
- The Spectacular Death of Prisca — Nigeria/USA
- The Man, The Cliff and The Dog — South Africa
- A Night With The Queen — Nigeria/UK
- God Sleeps On Sunday — Zimbabwe
- Emanya — Namibia
Jubril Malafia Award for Best Animation
- The Plot — Nigeria/UK
- Ananse and The Divine Journey — Ghana/USA
- Sundrud — Mali/France/Belgium/Iceland
- Ana Fein W Geit Menein — Egypt
- The Lion of Gwoza — Nigeria
- The Shadow of a Griot (L’Ombre d’un Griot) — Côte d‘Ivoire
Best Documentary
- Truck Mama — Kenya
- The Greatest Soul on Earth — South Africa
- Djeyha, Memory of Django — Burkina Faso
- Fosta — South Africa
- Asaba Massacre — Nigeria
- Chichen Ghetto — Uganda
- The Rhythm of Ancestors — Nigeria
- Ekitibiwa ky’olugbobo — Uganda
Achievement in Screenplay
- To Adaego With Love — Nigeria
- Slum Bomber — Uganda
- Colours of Exile — Côte d’Ivoire
- One Woman, One Bra — Kenya
- Onobiren — Nigeria
- The Herd — Nigeria
- Ben Made It — South Africa
Achievement in Cinematography
- The Trek — South Africa
- Colours of Exile — Côte d’Ivoire
- One Woman, One Bra — Kenya
- Slum Bomber — Uganda
- Hanami — Switzerland/Portugal/Cape Verde
- Cordelia — Nigeria
- Ben Made It — South Africa
Achievement in Editing
- Colours of Exile — Côte d’Ivoire
- Slum Bomber — Uganda
- Ben Made It — South Africa
- The Trek — South Africa
- Suky — Nigeria
- Evi — Nigeria
- One Woman, One Bra — Kenya
Achievement in Sound
- The Trek — South Africa
- Suky — Nigeria
- To Adaego With Love — Nigeria
- Colours of Fire — Nigeria
- Slum Bomber — Uganda
- Colours of Exile — Côte d’Ivoire
- Black Burn Fast — Nigeria
- One Woman, One Bra — Kenya
Achievement in Visual Effects
- The Creek — Nigeria
- Colours of Fire — Nigeria
- The Fisherman — Ghana
- Suky — Nigeria
- The Herd — Nigeria
Achievement in Costume Design
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The Fisherman — Ghana
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One Woman, One Bra — Kenya
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Iwe Ala — Nigeria
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Idia — Nigeria
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To Adaego With Love — Nigeria
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The Trek — South Africa
Achievement in Production Design
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To Adaego With Love — Nigeria
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Slum Bomber — Uganda
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The Herd — Nigeria
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Light Out — Nigeria
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Colours of Fire — Nigeria
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One Woman, One Bra — Kenya
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Cordelia — Nigeria
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The Creek — Nigeria
Achievement in Make-up
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Efunroye (The Unicorn) — Nigeria
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Colours of Fire — Nigeria
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Slum Bomber — Uganda
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Mabanda — Cameroon
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The Herd — Nigeria
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Suky — Nigeria