2026 AMAA Nominations: Slum Bomber, One Woman, One Bra & To Adaego With Love Lead the Pack

The nominations for the 22nd Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) are out, and there’s already plenty to unpack ahead of the ceremony in Lagos this November. From Uganda and Kenya to Nigeria and South Africa, films from across the continent are competing for some of African cinema’s biggest honours.

Leading this year’s nominations are Uganda’s Slum Bomber and Kenya’s One Woman, One Bra, with 14 nominations each. Nigeria is also well represented, with Nwamaka Chikezie‘s To Adaego With Love earning 11 nominations, while Daniel Etim-Effiong‘s The Herd follows closely with 10.

They’re in good company. South Africa’s The Trek and Ben Made It, alongside Côte d’Ivoire’s Colours of Exile, have also received 10 nominations each, while Colours of Fire has nine.

The nominees were announced during a livestream on AMAA’s official YouTube channel. Now, attention turns to the awards ceremony on 15 November 2026 at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, where filmmakers, actors and other industry professionals will gather to celebrate the year’s achievements in African cinema.