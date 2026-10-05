5 Nollywood Movies to Watch on Streaming Platforms Before October Ends

Your next movie night could take you from a hilarious Nollywood comedy to a fantasy world full of adventure, or straight into a crime story that keeps you guessing. With several Nollywood films and series now available to stream, there’s plenty to add to your watchlist before October wraps up. Whether you’re in the mood for a box-office hit you missed at the cinema or a moving coming-of-age story, these are the titles worth making time for.

Oversabi Aunty (Streaming on Kava TV and Netflix)

Toyin Abraham’s record-breaking directorial debut follows Toun, a self-righteous church usher whose overzealous obsession with fixing everyone else’s morals turns her home and family life into a chaotic battlefield. Her relentless meddling reaches its breaking point during a disastrous family introduction, forcing her to confront the emotional fallout and damage she has caused her loved ones. Directed, written, and produced by Toyin Abraham alongside FilmOne Studios, the witty dramedy features an ensemble cast including Toyin Abraham, Mike Ezuruonye, Jemima Osunde, Tana Adelana, Efe Irele, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Queen Nwokoye.

Colours of Fire (Streaming on Netflix)

Niyi Akinmolayan’s epic fantasy film takes viewers into an ancient world where the fabric-weaving Blue Tribe and the mysterious Red Tribe maintain a bitter, generational conflict. When a warrior named Akinbode is sent to eliminate a beast terrorising his people, his unexpected encounter with Moremi—the daughter of the Red Tribe’s queen—ignites a forbidden romance that challenges inherited stories and threatens to unravel their entire society.

Directed and written by Niyi Akinmolayan, with production credits from Anthill Studios, FilmOne Studios, and Imuetinyan Productions, the visually rich film stars Uzor Arukwe, Osas Ighodaro, Mercy Aigbe, Gabriel Afolayan, Femi Branch, and Ibrahim Chatta.

Ordinary People (Streaming on Netflix)

Moses Inwang’s crime thriller series dives deep into the gritty, interconnected lives of characters navigating power, ambition, and survival across the streets of Lagos and beyond. The story exposes how everyday decisions spiral into high-stakes consequences when ordinary individuals find themselves caught in webbed conflicts and dangerous secrets.

Created, directed, and written by Moses Inwang, the eight-episode production features a powerhouse cast starring Ramsey Nouah, Adunni Ade, Chidi Mokeme, Sharon Ooja, Michelle Dede, Shawn Faqua, Lasisi Elenu, Uche Montana, and Jackie Appiah.

Where Is Mr Right? (Streaming on Prime Video)

Tunde Olaoye’s romantic drama follows Bunmi, an event planner facing immense societal and familial pressure to get married before crossing an arbitrary age milestone. Her determined quest to locate an ideal partner spirals into a series of comedic missteps, unexpected heartbreaks, and lessons on patience and self-discovery.

Directed by Tunde Olaoye and written by Funke Akindele, who also serves as executive producer, the film brings together a stellar cast including Omowunmi Dada, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bisola Aiyeola, and Funke Akindele.

The Almajiri (Streaming on Prime Video)

Ibrahim Jammal’s coming-of-age drama centers on Rabiu, an exceptionally gifted young boy in the ancient city of Kano who defies poverty and traditional dogma in pursuit of formal education. Raised under the Almajiri system, Rabiu secretly receives lessons from a supportive teacher, dreaming of becoming a tech engineer while navigating the strict resistance of his religious instructor.

Directed by Ibrahim Jammal and Obinna Ohazulike, written by Kynene Oma, and produced by Steve Gukas, Dotun Olakunri, and Kester Nsirim, the film stars breakout child actor Ahmed Isa alongside Yakubu Mohammed, Jamila Ibrahim, Sani Mu’azu, Musa Mohammed, and Ijapari Ben–Hirki.