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Osas Ighodaro Looks Like a Work of Art in This Blue Mosaic Gown by House of Marvee

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Osas Ighodaro Looks Like a Work of Art in This Blue Mosaic Gown by House of Marvee

Actor Osas Ighodaro wears a custom blue mosaic gown by House of Marvee, featuring hand-painted mother-of-pearl details inspired by thermal mapping of the female silhouette.
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Osas Ighodaro posing on a pedestal in a floor-length mermaid blue mosaic gown by House of Marvee.

Osas Ighodaro standing in her custom thermal-mapped blue mosaic gown by House of Marvee.

If these photos of Osas Ighodaro have you staring at your screen a little longer than usual, we completely understand. Because how do you look at a dress this beautiful and simply scroll past? The colours, the design, the way it sits on her body! There’s so much to admire, and we’re right there with you.

The Nigerian-American actor, host and producer has given us many reasons to love her fashion choices over the years, but this particular look has us especially curious about how it was made. Dressed in a gorgeous blue mosaic gown by House of Marvee, Osas looks like she stepped straight out of an art exhibition. And once you hear the inspiration behind the dress, you might appreciate it even more.

Osas Ighodaro posing in a blue hand-painted mother-of-pearl mosaic gown by House of Marvee.

Actor and host Osas Ighodaro wearing a blue mosaic gown crafted from hand-painted mother-of-pearl by House of Marvee.

Here’s where it gets interesting. House of Marvee drew inspiration from thermal mapping, using different shades of blue to follow the natural curves of the body. The floor-length gown features hand-painted mother-of-pearl details, creating a mosaic effect that moves between deep ocean blues and brighter turquoise tones. Look closely, and you’ll notice how the colours and textures work together across the fabric.

Osas Ighodaro wearing a plunging one-shoulder blue mosaic gown with retro finger waves hair.

Osas Ighodaro posing in an asymmetrical one-shoulder blue mosaic dress featuring hand-painted mother-of-pearl tiles by House of Marvee.

We also love how the one-shoulder design gives the dress room to shine. One arm is covered in a long sleeve, while the other shoulder is left bare, creating a lovely contrast. Osas keeps her accessories simple with gold hoop earrings, allowing the beautiful details of the gown to remain the focus.

Osas Ighodaro wearing a deep plunge blue mother-of-pearl mosaic gown with one long sleeve.

Osas Ighodaro posing in a House of Marvee hand-painted mother-of-pearl blue gown with gold hoop earrings and a finge

And can we talk about her beauty look for a second? The retro finger waves, warm-toned makeup and gold hoop earrings complement those gorgeous shades of blue beautifully. From the hand-painted details to the way the gown follows her silhouette, House of Marvee has given us a dress we’d happily spend a few more minutes admiring.

Osas Ighodaro reclining on a wooden bench in a floor-length blue mosaic gown beneath an artwork

Osas Ighodaro lying down in a custom House of Marvee floor-length blue mosaic dress inside an art gallery space

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Photo Credit: House of Marvee/Instagram

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