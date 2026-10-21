Osas Ighodaro Looks Like a Work of Art in This Blue Mosaic Gown by House of Marvee

If these photos of Osas Ighodaro have you staring at your screen a little longer than usual, we completely understand. Because how do you look at a dress this beautiful and simply scroll past? The colours, the design, the way it sits on her body! There’s so much to admire, and we’re right there with you.

The Nigerian-American actor, host and producer has given us many reasons to love her fashion choices over the years, but this particular look has us especially curious about how it was made. Dressed in a gorgeous blue mosaic gown by House of Marvee, Osas looks like she stepped straight out of an art exhibition. And once you hear the inspiration behind the dress, you might appreciate it even more.

Here’s where it gets interesting. House of Marvee drew inspiration from thermal mapping, using different shades of blue to follow the natural curves of the body. The floor-length gown features hand-painted mother-of-pearl details, creating a mosaic effect that moves between deep ocean blues and brighter turquoise tones. Look closely, and you’ll notice how the colours and textures work together across the fabric.

We also love how the one-shoulder design gives the dress room to shine. One arm is covered in a long sleeve, while the other shoulder is left bare, creating a lovely contrast. Osas keeps her accessories simple with gold hoop earrings, allowing the beautiful details of the gown to remain the focus.