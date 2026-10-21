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Olamide Wants Us to Party on “Burukutu” | Watch Video

Olamide releases his new single “Burukutu” with a TG Omori-directed music video and announces his 13th studio album, Time & Space, arriving on 16 November 2026.
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Olamide wearing a tailored suit jacket and glasses, marking the release of his new single Burukutu and his upcoming album Time and Space.

Olamide releases his new single Burukutu alongside his upcoming album Time & Space. Photo Credit: Olamide/Instagram

When the YBNL Nation boss decides to drop new music, the entire continent pauses to listen. Olamide is back in his absolute element, and the music community is buzzing following a major surprise release that has everyone talking. Building on the momentum of his previous self-titled album Olamidé released last year, the rap icon has dropped a brand-new single while officially setting the timeline for his next massive project.

Olamide’s latest single is titled “Burukutu”. Named after the traditional, locally brewed fermented grain beverage found across various parts of Nigeria, the track leans heavily into street-level jubilation and celebratory culture, opening with the infectious chant, “Baddoo we wanna partyyyy!” Lyrically, Olamide weaves sharp street-smart Yoruba flows with rhythmic cadences, reflecting on hustle, leisure, and local vibes over high-energy production.

Olamide holding a saxophone alongside brass musicians on the set of his Burukutu music video directed by TG Omori.

Olamide holding a saxophone on the courtyard set of his Burukutu music video. Photo Credit: Styling The Stars With Swazzi/Instagram

The accompanying music video directed by TG Omori matches the song’s intense cultural weight visually. It cuts dynamically between a monochromatic, glowing red corridor—where Olamide appears sharply tailored in a double-breasted suit, dark sunglasses, and dreadlocks—and an earthen-toned, arched outdoor courtyard filled with rhythmic background dancers in structured white outfits, pillbox hats, and pearl details, alongside striking scenes of Olamide stepping up to play the saxophone.

Alongside the release of “Burukutu,” Olamide surprised fans by announcing the official title of his forthcoming studio project: Time & Space. Marking another milestone in his legendary discography, Time & Space is officially scheduled to drop on November 16, 2026, proving yet again why the icon remains at the very heartbeat of African music.

Watch the video below

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