Olamide Wants Us to Party on “Burukutu” | Watch Video

When the YBNL Nation boss decides to drop new music, the entire continent pauses to listen. Olamide is back in his absolute element, and the music community is buzzing following a major surprise release that has everyone talking. Building on the momentum of his previous self-titled album Olamidé released last year, the rap icon has dropped a brand-new single while officially setting the timeline for his next massive project.

Olamide’s latest single is titled “Burukutu”. Named after the traditional, locally brewed fermented grain beverage found across various parts of Nigeria, the track leans heavily into street-level jubilation and celebratory culture, opening with the infectious chant, “Baddoo we wanna partyyyy!” Lyrically, Olamide weaves sharp street-smart Yoruba flows with rhythmic cadences, reflecting on hustle, leisure, and local vibes over high-energy production.

The accompanying music video directed by TG Omori matches the song’s intense cultural weight visually. It cuts dynamically between a monochromatic, glowing red corridor—where Olamide appears sharply tailored in a double-breasted suit, dark sunglasses, and dreadlocks—and an earthen-toned, arched outdoor courtyard filled with rhythmic background dancers in structured white outfits, pillbox hats, and pearl details, alongside striking scenes of Olamide stepping up to play the saxophone.

Alongside the release of “Burukutu,” Olamide surprised fans by announcing the official title of his forthcoming studio project: Time & Space. Marking another milestone in his legendary discography, Time & Space is officially scheduled to drop on November 16, 2026, proving yet again why the icon remains at the very heartbeat of African music.

Watch the video below