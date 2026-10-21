Broda Shaggi Reveals He Was Hit by a Stray Bullet in New Documentary

If you are a fan of Broda Shaggi‘s skits, his music, or even just his lively presence on your timelines, you must have noticed that the popular entertainer and actor has been noticeably absent from social media over the past few months. Samuel Animashaun Perry has now officially returned, bringing along a deeply moving mini-documentary that breaks his silence and reveals the terrifying life-threatening ordeal behind his sudden hiatus.

The multi-AMVCA winner revealed that his unexpected break was caused by a horrific incident where he was struck by a stray bullet while returning from a shoot. Recounting the frightening moment, Broda Shaggi shared,”We were done shooting and were on our way when we got stuck in a holdup. Suddenly, I heard a loud bang and everywhere went silent. I could see people talking, but I couldn’t hear anything. Then I touched my hip and saw blood. That was when it dawned on me that I had been hit by a stray bullet.”

The incident led to an emergency hospital admission, extensive medical procedures, and an intensive period of physical rehabilitation. For a performer whose entire craft relies on boundless physical energy, comedy, and stage presence, being bedridden and unable to move presented immense physical and emotional hurdles. In the video, he candidly reflects on the overwhelming fear of losing his mobility and the uncertainty of how he would continue doing what he loves.

Tracing his road from severe setback to resurgence, the documentary shows his gradual process of learning to walk again, moving from complete immobility to crutches and eventually regaining his strength. Now stepping back in front of the camera on his own terms, Broda Shaggi is turning what could have been a tragic end into a triumphant second chapter, ready to reconnect with his fans and dive back into his creative work.

Watch below