Cardi B Makes Her Tiny Desk Debut With “Bodak Yellow,” “Be Careful” & More | Watch

If you thought you knew what a Cardi B live set looked like, think again. The rap superstar recently stepped into the NPR Music office for her debut Tiny Desk Concert, and the atmosphere was nothing short of electric.

Word got out fast, drawing one of the biggest crowds the office has ever seen as people from all walks of life lined up to watch hip-hop’s most unfiltered star take over the iconic workspace. Dressed sharply in leather trousers and a power blazer, Cardi brought a refreshingly humble and humorous spirit to the desk, delivering a masterclass in stage presence.

Kicking things off with the haunting synths and outright confidence of “Hello,” she immediately set the tone before riding that unstoppable energy into a reimagined version of “ErrTime.” Never one to shy away from versatility, she then shifted gears into deeply personal material, performing the vulnerable “Man of Your Word” and “Be Careful” while keeping her trademark wit and humor intact.

“Change the vibes, change the vibes,” she joked with a smile, before bringing the ultimate party back with “Up,” which slid straight into “AH HA.” To close out the unforgettable set, she treated the packed room to two pivotal anthems from her legendary catalogue: “Bodak Yellow,” the breakout hit that started it all, and the boogaloo-heavy crowd-pleaser “I Like It.”

By the end of the set, Cardi was swinging her hips right along with the ecstatic crowd, leaving the room beaming with gratitude and handing out warm hugs to a few lucky audience members. It is safe to say the Desk has never seen anything quite like it.

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