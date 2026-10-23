Yemi Alade Is Counting Cash and Serving Looks in “Alhaja” Video

We love how Yemi Alade gives us something new to talk about with each music video. If she isn’t channelling a photographer who could give Don Jazzy a run for his money, she’s stepping into the shoes of an Alhaja who clearly has money to spend, and she’s having a great time doing it.

In the official music video for “Alhaja”, a standout track from her latest album, It’s Yemi Alade, the Afropop star leans into rich cultural aesthetics, striking outfits and scenes that feel like a celebration of success. Directed by Clarence Peters, the video plays with neon lighting, atmospheric torchlight and a cast that knows how to make an entrance.

Yemi has a wardrobe change for every mood, too. In one scene, she appears in a traditional red outfit, complete with a structured headwrap and layers of coral beads. Then comes a black-and-gold embroidered abaya, paired with bold gold hand jewellery and ornate rings. She’s giving us an Alhaja who knows exactly what she’s worth, and the styling makes sure we don’t miss it.

The details around her are just as fun. Vintage cars set the scene, traditional drums bring in the cultural touches, and cast members count cash beneath warm lanterns. It all adds to the video’s celebration of identity, prosperity and personal achievement, with Yemi right at the centre of it.

With “Alhaja”, Yemi Alade gives us another music video with a distinct visual world, memorable styling and plenty of personality. And really, would we expect anything less?

Watch the video below

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Photo Credit: Yemi Alade/Instagram