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Yemi Alade Is Counting Cash and Serving Looks in “Alhaja” Video

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Yemi Alade Is Counting Cash and Serving Looks in “Alhaja” Video

Nigerian Afropop powerhouse Yemi Alade has released the official music video for “Alhaja”, directed by Clarence Peters and featuring rich cultural fashion.
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Yemi Alade wearing a black abaya with gold embroidery, gold jewelry, and a nose ring in the Alhaja music video.

Yemi Alade wears a gold-embroidered black abaya in her “Alhaja” music video.

We love how Yemi Alade gives us something new to talk about with each music video. If she isn’t channelling a photographer who could give Don Jazzy a run for his money, she’s stepping into the shoes of an Alhaja who clearly has money to spend, and she’s having a great time doing it.

In the official music video for “Alhaja”, a standout track from her latest album, It’s Yemi Alade, the Afropop star leans into rich cultural aesthetics, striking outfits and scenes that feel like a celebration of success. Directed by Clarence Peters, the video plays with neon lighting, atmospheric torchlight and a cast that knows how to make an entrance.

Yemi Alade holding a stack of US dollar bills in a black and gold abaya in the Alhaja video.

Yemi Alade holds a stack of cash in a scene from her “Alhaja” music video.

Yemi has a wardrobe change for every mood, too. In one scene, she appears in a traditional red outfit, complete with a structured headwrap and layers of coral beads. Then comes a black-and-gold embroidered abaya, paired with bold gold hand jewellery and ornate rings. She’s giving us an Alhaja who knows exactly what she’s worth, and the styling makes sure we don’t miss it.

Yemi Alade leaning against a vintage Mercedes-Benz car wearing a slit abaya and clear high heels.

Yemi Alade holds a stack of cash in a scene from her “Alhaja” music video.

The details around her are just as fun. Vintage cars set the scene, traditional drums bring in the cultural touches, and cast members count cash beneath warm lanterns. It all adds to the video’s celebration of identity, prosperity and personal achievement, with Yemi right at the centre of it.

With “Alhaja”, Yemi Alade gives us another music video with a distinct visual world, memorable styling and plenty of personality. And really, would we expect anything less?

Watch the video below

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Photo Credit: Yemi Alade/Instagram

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