Watch Yemi Alade and Don Jazzy Serve Love, Laughter & Plenty of Drama in “Ala Bekee”

Who knew a pre-wedding photoshoot could turn into a full-blown competition between Yemi Alade and Don Jazzy? The Afropop stars go head-to-head in the music video for Ala Bekee, and their rivalry gives this wedding story a hilarious twist.

The song is all about choosing your person, again and again, and looking forward to everything that comes with a life together. Yemi Alade sings about a love that lasts forever, while Don Jazzy joins in with prayers for a life filled with prosperity, travel and plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Ala Bekee, an Igbo expression associated with foreign land or life abroad, brings that idea into the couple’s honeymoon plans, with the lyrics dreaming of a holiday in the Maldives and even hinting at the arrival of a bouncing baby after nine months. It is romantic, cheeky and very much rooted in the excitement surrounding Nigerian weddings.

That same spirit carries into the music video.

Nollywood stars Destiny Etiko and Nosa Rex play an engaged couple preparing for their pre-wedding photoshoot. Yemi Alade and Don Jazzy both offer to handle the shoot, but things quickly become competitive when the couple decides that whoever takes the better photographs will get the contract for the actual wedding.

And neither of them is willing to lose. Yemi Alade and Don Jazzy turn the photoshoot into a playful battle, each trying to outdo the other while quietly attempting to sabotage their rival’s plans. What should have been a straightforward pre-wedding shoot soon becomes a contest involving elaborate setups, glamorous bridal party looks and plenty of behind-the-scenes chaos.

The video also leans into its Igbo wedding setting, with traditional attire and cultural details adding to the celebration. Destiny Etiko and Nosa Rex play the couple at the centre of it all, while Yemi Alade and Don Jazzy bring the rivalry to life as two competing photographers determined to win.

The track arrives ahead of Yemi Alade’s seventh studio album, It’s Yemi Alade, scheduled for September 11, 2026. Following the romance, humour and wedding celebrations of Ala Bekee, the visualiser offers a playful glimpse into the new era she is stepping into.

Watch the music video for Yemi Alade featuring Don Jazzy – “Ala Bekee” below.

Watch below