Beauty Enthusiasts of Essenza Brings the Beauty Community Together for an Unforgettable Celebration of Beauty, Fragrance and Luxury

Essenza brought the beauty community together for two immersive days of discovery, connection and celebration through its Beauty Enthusiasts of Essenza BEE experience. Welcoming beauty and fragrance enthusiasts, creators and industry taste makers, BEE created a vibrant space where guests could discover, experience and connect with some of the world’s most coveted beauty, skincare and fragrance brands.

Held on September 25th and 26th, 2026, the second edition of BEE brought together an exceptional edit of international beauty, skincare and fragrance brands, including Jo Malone, Yves Saint Laurent, Estée Lauder, Clinique, The Ordinary, M·A·C and Tom Ford, alongside Essenza.

Each brand brought its own distinctive expression to the experience, creating immersive touch points that invited guests to explore products in new ways. From interactive games and product discovery to gifting and exclusive amazing offers available only at BEE, every detail was designed to make beauty feel personal, engaging and memorable.

Reflecting on the experience, Abiola Kasumu, Executive Director, Essenza Int’l, shared:

“At Essenza, we believe that the future of beauty is deeply rooted in community. BEE allows us to bring that belief to life by creating a space where beauty enthusiasts, creators and brands can come together, share experiences and inspire one another. The response to this year’s edition has been incredibly rewarding, and we are proud to continue building a community that celebrates beauty in all its forms,” He said.

Where Beauty Becomes Community

At the heart of BEE was a celebration of connection. Guests had the opportunity to meet fellow beauty enthusiasts, discover new favourites, engage directly with brands and become part of the wider Essenza community.

The dedicated Content Room added another dimension to the experience, providing a space for guests and creators to capture, create and express their individual perspectives on beauty. It reflected the increasingly personal way in which people experience and share beauty today, moving seamlessly between discovery, creativity and conversation.

The experience was further enhanced by BEE’s event partners, whose presence added new dimensions to the celebration. Patrón, Drinkstail and Chivas Regal brought a sophisticated social element to the event, with Drinkstail also introducing its matcha experience to guests. SKN Analytics offered guests an opportunity to engage with technology-led skincare discovery, while 13th Fragrance added to the fragrance experience, complementing BEE’s focus on discovery, personal expression and the wider beauty culture.

Beauty Meets the Future

Day One took the conversation beyond products, exploring one of the most transformative forces shaping the industry today: artificial intelligence.

The panel, themed “The Influence of AI on the Beauty Industry”, was hosted by Ayirike Dimples and featured Layo Ogunbanwo, CEO of Splice; Denise Ezeimokumoh, Editor-in-Chief of Marie Claire; Jude Chikiezie, Founder and CEO of Splice; and AI entrepreneur Dr. Lola Olukuewu.

The conversation explored the growing influence of AI across beauty, from creativity and content to consumer behaviour, engagement and innovation. It also considered how technology can continue to evolve the industry while leaving space for the human creativity, expertise and individuality that remain at the heart of beauty.

Celebrating the Creators Behind Beauty Culture

Creativity took centre stage on Day Two with the unveiling of the winners of the Creator Essenza Challenge.

Oscar Chihurumnanya emerged as the first place winner, followed by Mariam Mariamly Aworinde in second place and Glamified in third.

The challenge celebrated the distinctive ways members of the BEE community engage with beauty, creating their own interpretations and bringing products and stories to life through their individual creative voices.

It also reflected the evolving relationship between beauty brands and creators. Today’s beauty community is not simply consuming trends; it is participating in the culture, shaping conversations and influencing how beauty is discovered and experienced.

More Than a Beauty Event

Across two days, BEE brought together beauty, skincare, fragrance, creativity and conversation in an environment designed to be experienced rather than simply observed.

From discovering iconic beauty houses and exploring new products to creating content, meeting fellow enthusiasts and engaging in conversations about the future of the industry, the experience offered something beyond a traditional beauty event.

It was a celebration of the community itself: the beauty lovers who continue to explore, the creators who continue to shape the conversation, and the brands and partners creating experiences that invite people to see beauty from a new perspective.

With its second edition, Beauty Enthusiasts of Essenza BEE continues to create a space where luxury, beauty, creativity and community meet, bringing people closer to the brands they love and to one another.

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