Mercy Eke Serves Sculptural Maroon in Second Birthday Look & Unveils a New G-Wagon

When you’re a superstar, not just any superstar, but a Nigerian superstar who loves fashion and knows her way around a red carpet, one birthday look simply won’t do. Big Brother Naija Season 4 winner and media personality Mercy Eke celebrated her birthday on 29 September 2026 with not one, but two striking looks, and a brand-new luxury addition to her garage.

For her first birthday look, Mercy stepped out in a custom champagne-bronze gown featuring a crystal-embellished halter bodice and structured hips that flowed into a dramatic floor-length train. The sculpted silhouette gave the gown plenty to look at, while the champagne-bronze finish kept the entire look glamorous without feeling overdone.

Then came look number two, and Mercy took things in a completely different direction. She wore an avant-garde deep maroon top with an exaggerated curved shield collar that rose around her face before narrowing into a fitted waist and sculptural peplum hip drape. The drape extended into a floor-length side train, creating a striking silhouette from every angle.

Underneath the maroon structure, she wore a gold mini skirt covered in crystals and rhinestones, paired with a sheer long sleeve scattered with matching crystals. Black pointed-toe pumps completed the look, while a short textured crop hairstyle kept the focus on the dramatic neckline. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she captioned the look: “I didn’t come this far to play small.”

And because two birthday looks apparently weren’t enough, Mercy also had a very expensive birthday surprise waiting for her. She unveiled a brand-new matte black Mercedes-AMG G63 (G-Wagon), which arrived on a flatbed truck with a large red bow across the bonnet.

The luxury SUV came with red ribbons tied around the door handles, a customised red-and-black leather interior with the factory protective coverings still intact, and twin-turbo performance branding. Mercy shared the new addition across her social channels with the caption: “NEW AGE, NEW KEYS, SAME ME!”

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Photo Credit: Mercy Eke/Instagram