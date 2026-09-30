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Mercy Eke Serves Sculptural Maroon in Second Birthday Look & Unveils a New G-Wagon

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Mercy Eke Serves Sculptural Maroon in Second Birthday Look & Unveils a New G-Wagon

Mercy Eke marked her birthday with a sculptural maroon second look featuring a curved shield collar, crystal-embellished mini skirt, and a brand-new matte black Mercedes-AMG G63.
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Mercy Eke in an embellished gold mini skirt with a short textured hairstyle

Mercy Eke posing in her avant-garde second birthday outfit.

When you’re a superstar, not just any superstar, but a Nigerian superstar who loves fashion and knows her way around a red carpet, one birthday look simply won’t do. Big Brother Naija Season 4 winner and media personality Mercy Eke celebrated her birthday on 29 September 2026 with not one, but two striking looks, and a brand-new luxury addition to her garage.

For her first birthday look, Mercy stepped out in a custom champagne-bronze gown featuring a crystal-embellished halter bodice and structured hips that flowed into a dramatic floor-length train. The sculpted silhouette gave the gown plenty to look at, while the champagne-bronze finish kept the entire look glamorous without feeling overdone.

Mercy Eke wearing a champagne-bronze halter dress, auburn updo hairstyle, and gold accessories for her birthday photo shoot

Mercy Eke combines structured corsetry with a high auburn updo and gold jewelry for her birthday styling.

Then came look number two, and Mercy took things in a completely different direction. She wore an avant-garde deep maroon top with an exaggerated curved shield collar that rose around her face before narrowing into a fitted waist and sculptural peplum hip drape. The drape extended into a floor-length side train, creating a striking silhouette from every angle.

Mercy Eke wearing a deep maroon structured top with a gold crystal embellished mini skirt

Mercy Eke in her second birthday look featuring a sculptured maroon top and crystal mini skirt.

Underneath the maroon structure, she wore a gold mini skirt covered in crystals and rhinestones, paired with a sheer long sleeve scattered with matching crystals. Black pointed-toe pumps completed the look, while a short textured crop hairstyle kept the focus on the dramatic neckline. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she captioned the look: “I didn’t come this far to play small.”

Mercy Eke framed by an exaggerated curved shield collar on a maroon top

The exaggerated curved shield collar framing Mercy Eke’s birthday look.

And because two birthday looks apparently weren’t enough, Mercy also had a very expensive birthday surprise waiting for her. She unveiled a brand-new matte black Mercedes-AMG G63 (G-Wagon), which arrived on a flatbed truck with a large red bow across the bonnet.

The luxury SUV came with red ribbons tied around the door handles, a customised red-and-black leather interior with the factory protective coverings still intact, and twin-turbo performance branding. Mercy shared the new addition across her social channels with the caption: “NEW AGE, NEW KEYS, SAME ME!”

Mercy Eke displaying the sweeping floor length train of her maroon birthday top

The dramatic floor-length train on Mercy Eke’s second birthday outfit.

Mercy Eke wearing a structured maroon top, gold skirt, and black pointed pumps

Mercy Eke styling her second birthday look with classic black pointed-toe pumps.

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Photo Credit: Mercy Eke/Instagram 

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