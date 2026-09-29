Three Stylish Ways Veekee James, Olandria and Tobe Ugeh Are Wearing Blue

Did anyone say blue? Because apparently, one shade was not enough. Blue has been popping up everywhere from high-level panel appearances to Milan and London Fashion Week, and we are seeing it in some very different forms. Tailored suits, graphic bodysuits, giant trousers, pleats, crystals: there is a lot happening in the blue department right now, leaving no doubt that blue is a stylish colour for almost any occasion.

Veekee James made a strong case for how to wear a royal blue suit at OPay’s live town hall event. Her version came with structured satin lapels, wide-leg trousers and crystal-embellished cuffs, giving the classic suit plenty of fashion detail to work with. She paired it with a half-up topknot, clean jewellery and pointed heels, keeping the accessories from competing with the suit.

If your idea of a blue suit is still something you would wear to the office with a white shirt underneath, Veekee’s look offers a different route on how to style a royal blue suit. Skip the predictable styling and let the suit have some shape. Wide-leg trousers immediately change the proportions, satin lapels give the tailoring a dressier finish, and a few carefully chosen accessories can take royal blue from boardroom-ready to event-ready.

Then Olandria arrived at the Off-White show in Milan Fashion Week wearing a blue optical-print bodysuit, because sometimes blue does not need tailoring at all. Her fitted bodysuit came with a graphic pattern that did plenty of the talking, so she paired it with sheer black tights and black stiletto pumps. Her slicked high ponytail kept the styling streamlined.

This is where knowing how to wear a patterned blue bodysuit gets interesting. You do not need to pile on accessories just because the outfit has a bold print. When deciding how to style a patterned blue bodysuit, letting the graphic print take up the visual space works best, using black tights and heels to anchor it. It is an easy combination to adapt for fashion week, a runway presentation or an evening event where you want the outfit to carry the look.

And then there was Tobe Ugeh at London Fashion Week, making a case for wearing a lot of blue at once. His LFJ pleated set featured ultra-wide trousers and a high-collared top, creating plenty of volume from shoulder to ankle. Instead of introducing another major colour, he kept the outfit within the blue family and added a gold geometric pendant.

If you have ever wondered how to style a pleated blue set without the monochromatic look feeling flat, this is where the silhouette comes in. The pleats give the fabric dimension, the ultra-wide trousers change the proportions and the high collar gives the top enough structure to hold its own against all that volume below. The gold pendant adds just enough contrast without breaking up the look.

So, where can you wear blue to, and where does that leave the shade? Pretty much everywhere. You can wear it sharply tailored like Veekee, go graphic like Olandria or commit to volume with a pleated set like Tobe. Whether you are dressing for a panel, heading to fashion week, attending a gallery opening or stepping onto a red carpet, there is a version of blue that can work for the occasion.