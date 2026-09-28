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Ayra Starr & Zayn Malik’s Chemistry Takes Centre Stage Behind the Scenes of “Heaven Baby”

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Ayra Starr & Zayn Malik’s Chemistry Takes Centre Stage Behind the Scenes of “Heaven Baby”

Behind-the-scenes footage from Ayra Starr and Zayn Malik’s “Heaven Baby” music video shoot shows the artists sharing laughs, dancing, and posing on set.
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Zayn Malik sticking his tongue out next to Ayra Starr gesturing on a lit-up floor in a circular polaroid frame.

Zayn Malik and Ayra Starr share a lighthearted moment between takes.

If you’ve had Ayra Starr’s Starrgirl on repeat since it dropped on 14 August, then “Heaven Baby” needs no introduction. The fan-favourite track brings Ayra together with British singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik for a smooth R&B-pop song about falling for someone and enjoying the rush that comes with it.

Now, we’re getting a peek at what happened when the cameras started rolling for the official music video, and the behind-the-scenes clip shows the two artists having plenty of fun between takes.

Ayra steps onto the set in a purple satin slit dress, thigh-high leather boots and a beaded choker, while Zayn wears a black bomber jacket, dark trousers and a heavy gold chain. But the clothes are only part of what catches your attention in the footage.

Ayra Starr posing in a purple satin slit dress with a matching beaded choker and thigh-high boots in a circular polaroid frame.

Ayra Starr in a purple satin dress on set for the “Heaven Baby” video shoot.

The pair are seen sitting together on set, clinking red cups, laughing over stacks of cash and dancing on a glowing floor while singing along to “Heaven Baby”. At one point, they are simply hanging out between takes, giving the clip a relaxed feel that matches the easy back-and-forth of the song.

“Heaven Baby” is one of the tracks from Ayra’s third studio album, which arrived in August, and its collaboration with Zayn has already made it one of the songs fans have been talking about. Now, these behind-the-scenes moments add another layer to the collaboration before the full visual arrives.

The official “Heaven Baby” music video is coming soon, but for now, these clips give us a look at Ayra Starr and Zayn Malik before the finished video takes over.

Ayra Starr leaning her chin on Zayn Malik's shoulder in a circular polaroid picture from set.

Ayra Starr and Zayn Malik pose together during the “Heaven Baby” video shoot.

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Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

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