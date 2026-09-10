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Ayra Starr & Zohran Mamdani Just Had the Most Unexpected New York Link-Up | See Photos

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Ayra Starr & Zohran Mamdani Just Had the Most Unexpected New York Link-Up | See Photos

Afrobeats star Ayra Starr met New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in NYC, sharing photos captioned “Mr Mamdani” that sparked enthusiastic fan reactions online.
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Ayra Starr in a striped knit mini dress and Zohran Mamdani in a dark suit pointing at each other in front of a white fireplace.

Ayra Starr and Zohran Mamdani share a lighthearted moment during their New York link-up.

When Ayra Starr and Zohran Mamdani link up, you already know the internet is going to have something to say.

The Grammy-nominated music star recently shared a series of pictures with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and with just two words, she left fans to figure out the rest. Her caption? “Mr Mamdani 🙏🏾”

The pictures show the pair posing in a warm white room, with a classic fireplace mantel behind them topped with a bright orange model of the Staten Island Ferry. Ayra looks every bit like the Sabi Girl in a bodycon knit mini dress featuring vertical black-and-cream stripes, an off-the-shoulder neckline and a geometric knit pattern along the top.

She kept the accessories simple with a thin tennis necklace, silver bangles and a blush manicure, wearing her hair down in soft waves. Mamdani, meanwhile, was suited up in a dark suit, white shirt and slate-blue tie.

But it was their playful poses that really caught the attention.

In one picture, Mamdani is laughing as he bends his head towards Ayra, while in another, the pair point at each other with wide smiles for the camera. The relaxed interaction feels a lot less like a formal photo opportunity and more like two people having a good time, which perhaps explains why the comment section quickly became a party of its own.

Zohran Mamdani bent over laughing next to Ayra Starr as she smiles in a striped off-the-shoulder knit dress in New York.

Zohran Mamdani and Ayra Starr share a laugh during their meeting in New York.

One fan even asked Ayra to put Mamdani’s musical skills to the test, writing, “Tell Mr Mamdani to give us a freestyle.”Another simply declared, “When two icons link up.”

And, naturally, Ayra’s music made its way into the conversation. One person quipped that “he heard Midnight in New York,” while another joked, “NYC belongs to Ayra now sorry mr Mayor.” There were also shouts of “Star girl season”and sweet comments about the pair being “Two beautiful personalities.”

Whatever brought them together, Ayra and Mamdani certainly gave the internet something to talk about, and fans are clearly having fun with the unexpected New York link-up.

Ayra Starr in a black-and-cream striped dress standing beside Zohran Mamdani in a suit and slate-blue tie in New York.

Ayra Starr and Zohran Mamdani pose for an official photo during their meeting in New York.

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Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

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