Style
All Eyes on Dede Ashiogwu in Royal Blue at Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus’ White Wedding
BBNaija star Dede Ashiogwu wore a self-styled strapless royal blue satin gown with a heart-shaped beaded cutout and side train to Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’s white wedding.
The grand finale of the wedding celebrations for Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus took place today, and if you thought their traditional ceremony brought an endless supply of unforgettable style moments, wait until you see the looks from the white wedding.
Leading the pack of stylish guests is Big Brother Naija star Dede Ashiogwu, who stepped out in a stunning royal blue gown.
Taking full control of her image for the #HookedOnTheFaminus celebration, Dede styled herself for the occasion. She wore a strapless floor-length satin dress crafted in a vivid royal blue shade. The bodice features a heart-shaped keyhole cutout at the chest bordered by blue beadwork and hanging string beads, while a large, structured fabric drape sits at her hip, cascading down into a side train. She paired the gown with teardrop crystal drop earrings, subtle rings, an olive-green manicure, and her hair swept back into a neat braided updo bun.
If you have ever caught yourself asking how to wear a blue dress or wondering can I wear blue for a wedding?, this look offers a clear answer: absolutely, yes. Royal blue continues to be one of the most versatile hues for guest style, providing a rich, striking alternative to classic pastels without overshadowing the bride. Knowing how to style a blue dress for a wedding comes down to thoughtful balancing acts.
When wearing a design with dramatic structural elements like a side train or an accent cutout, keeping extra accessories to a minimum allows the dress to anchor the look.
Pairing the gown with matching blue teardrop earrings creates a clean frame for the face, while a warm-toned glam look prevents rich jewel tones from washing out your skin tone. Finishing things off with an unexpected touch, like an olive-green manicure, brings a subtle, personal contrast to the whole look.
Dede’s self-styled look sets a high bar for white wedding guest attire this season.
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Photo Credit: Dede Ashiogwu/Instagram