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Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus’ Traditional Wedding Wardrobe Was All About Culture and Couture

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Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus’ Traditional Wedding Wardrobe Was All About Culture and Couture

Kiky Festus and Akin Faminu celebrated their traditional wedding with four custom outfit changes styled by The Style Infidel, spanning gold brocade, vintage postage stamp prints, royal purple beadwork, and pop-art Vogue streetwear.
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Akin Faminu seated in dark trousers and a graphic shirt with Kiky Festus posing in a Vogue magazine print mini dress.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus in their fourth traditional wedding outfit change. Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram

When two stylish lovebirds Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus set their traditional wedding date, everyone knew the outfits were going to be a serious fashion conversation.

Celebrating under the hashtag #HookedOnTheFaminus, the couple gave us four distinct outfit changes, bringing together high fashion, deep cultural storytelling, and sharp tailoring curated by celebrity stylist The Style Infidel.

The celebration kicked off with an earthy bronze and gold traditional luxe concept that leaned straight into classic grandeur. Styled as the maiden look, Kiky wore a sweeping custom creation by Emagine By Bukola crafted from textured gold brocade, contoured with ruby crystal beads, metallic embellishments, and sculptural side draping.

Kiky Festus wearing a custom Emagine By Bukola gold brocade corset gown embellished with ruby crystal beads and a black ukwu fly-whisk.

Kiky Festus in a custom gold brocade maiden dress by Emagine By Bukola for her traditional wedding to Akin Faminu.

According to her designer, the look was built around the richness of gold brocade and intentionally layered with embellishments to capture the essence of how an Igbo maiden should look on her wedding day—regal, deeply feminine, and unforgettable. She completed her look with a traditional red beaded crown, coral neckpiece, and a black ukwu fly-whisk. Standing beside her, Akin wore a rich brown velvet agbada set by Deji & Kola featuring white border embroidery, layered ivory and coral beads, a matching feathered cap, and a sculpted white ceremonial staff.

Akin Faminu in a brown velvet agbada and Kiky Festus in a gold brocade corset gown standing together at their traditional wedding.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus in their first traditional wedding outfits styled by The Style Infidel. Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram

For their second outfit change, the couple brought vintage culture to the forefront with a heritage-inspired ensemble. Kiky stepped out in a custom piece by Prudential, pairing a sweetheart-neckline top with a wrapper constructed from a collage of vintage Nigerian postage stamps, finished with a pleated pink gele and pearl jewellery.

Prudent Gabriel revealed that every section of the dress was hand-beaded with a patchwork of memories, embroidery, and cultural symbols telling the couple’s personal love story—even including custom beadwork of their faces. Akin matched the historical theme in a white Deji & Kola tunic layered over a structured red, green, and yellow tartan George skirt, holding a carved dark walking stick and a vintage pink tasselled umbrella.

Kiky Festus under a pink parasol next to Akin Faminu in a white tunic and tartan George skirt.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus in heritage-inspired traditional outfits for their second look change. Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram

Their third outfit change turned up the fashion with a royal purple and teal statement look. Kiky wore a deep purple off-the-shoulder gown by Nichole Stylish, designed with bold teal and coral geometric appliqués across the skirt and bodice. Akin complimented her in a regal royal purple agbada by Ugo Monye, layered over a bright orange inner tunic with traditional Igbo graphic embroidery and multi-strand coral neckpieces.

Akin Faminu in a royal purple Ugo Monye agbada and Kiky Festus in a purple Prudential dress posing together.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus in matching royal purple traditional wedding outfits. Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram

Closing out the night for the after-party, the newlyweds shifted completely into a contemporary pop-art and graphic streetwear theme. Kiky wore her second Emagine By Bukola creation of the day, stepping out in a fitted corset mini dress built around iconic Vogue magazine covers.

Emagine By Bukola designer noted that rather than simply recreating covers, the idea was for Kiky to wear the archive itself, celebrating iconic faces like Rihanna and Zendaya through a collage of imagery, headlines, and editorial details. Akin completed the duo’s modern look in a Deji & Kola graphic button-down shirt printed with retro magazine motifs, styled with dark wide-leg trousers featuring white contrast stitching, rectangular sunglasses, and light boots.

Akin Faminu in a Deji & Kola graphic magazine print shirt and Kiky Festus in an Emagine By Bukola Vogue print mini dress.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus in contemporary pop-art after-party outfits styled by The Style Infidel.

Kiky Festus in a Prudential sweetheart top and custom wrapper constructed from vintage Nigerian postage stamp prints.

Kiky Festus in a vintage Nigerian postage stamp print dress by Prudential.

Dr Akin Faminu in a white Deji & Kola tunic, red and green tartan George skirt, red cap, and pearl necklace.

Akin Faminu in a vintage heritage ensemble by Deji & Kola.

Kiky Festus in a deep purple off-the-shoulder Nichole Stylish gown with teal geometric appliqués and custom story beadwork.

Kiky Festus wearing a custom beaded gown by Nichole Stylish for her traditional wedding.

Akin Faminu in a royal purple Ugo Monye agbada over a bright orange inner tunic with multi-strand coral beads.

Akin Faminu in a royal purple custom Agbada by Ugo Monye.

Akin Faminu wearing a Deji & Kola retro magazine print shirt with wide-leg contrast-stitched trousers, sunglasses, and white boots.

Akin Faminu in a custom graphic streetwear outfit by Deji & Kola.

Kiky Festus in a custom Emagine By Bukola corset mini dress created from Vogue magazine covers and newspaper headline prints.

Kiky Festus in a custom Vogue magazine print corset mini dress by Emagine By Bukola.

 

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