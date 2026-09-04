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Greatman Takit’s ‘ADML’ Visualiser Is a Story of Faith, Art and an Unexpected Break | Watch

From hawking artwork in Lagos traffic to an exclusive auction, Greatman Takit’s “ADML” visualiser tells a moving story of faith, divine help and an unexpected turn of fortune.
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Greatman Takit resting his head on his hands over a carved wooden staff in a moment of prayer during the ADML video shoot.

A reflective moment with Greatman Takit on the set of his latest release, ADML.

What happens when a struggling artist, Lagos traffic, a destiny helper and a room full of wealthy art collectors collide? Greatman Takit has given us the answer in the visualiser for ADML, directed by TG Omori.

The Afrogospel sensation has officially released the visualiser for the track from his latest album, Flames Of A Wildfire, bringing a story of struggle, faith and an unexpected change in fortune to the screen.

If you have been following the contemporary Nigerian gospel scene, Greatman Takit is no stranger to you. The singer-songwriter has built a distinct sound around Afrobeats, rap and worship, and his 23-track album Flames Of A Wildfire, released on July 24, 2026, continues that sound.

Among the tracks is ADML, a personal song whose title is derived from “Ademola”, part of Greatman’s birth name. The track reflects on seasons of hardship and the help, mercy and faithfulness of God, drawing from the experience of holding on when human strength is no longer enough.

The visualiser brings that message to life through the story of a young artist trying to survive in Lagos. He takes his artwork to the streets, hawking his pieces in traffic to make ends meet, until an encounter with a destiny helper changes the direction of his life.

From there, the story takes an unexpected turn. The struggling artist finds himself at an exclusive art auction, where high-society bidders compete for his work. The same artwork he once hawked in traffic is suddenly commanding serious attention, transforming his circumstances in a matter of time.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren praying and laying hands on Greatman Takit's head during a scene in the ADML music video.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren making a special cameo appearance to lay hands on Greatman Takit in the ADML visual.

But the visualiser goes beyond the artist’s material transformation. His spiritual journey unfolds alongside it, with scenes of baptism in open waters, prayer and preaching. In one particularly significant moment, Pastor Emmanuel Iren lays hands on him in prayer.

Adding to the cast are Pastor Emmanuel Iren and Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong, alongside other appearances that bring the auction and celebration scenes to life.

TG Omori’s direction gives the visualiser a cinematic feel, while Yoruba cultural elements are woven into the story. Together, the different scenes capture the contrast between where the artist begins and where his journey takes him, reinforcing the message at the heart of ADML.

Watch Greatman Takit’s “ADML” visualiser below.

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