From London to Biggie’s House: 5 Things to Know About BBNaija Season 11 Winner Temi Nkem

And just like that, we have a new Big Brother Naija winner! On Sunday night, 4th October 2026, 21-year-old content creator Temi Nkem was crowned the winner of the Show Ya Sef edition after 70 days in Biggie’s house.

Temi secured 25.87% of the final vote, edging ahead of first runner-up Aikou, who finished with 23.68%. Along with the title came a ₦160 million grand prize package, including ₦90 million in cash, a brand-new SUV and additional sponsored prizes.

Now that we have watched her go from housemate to BBNaija champion, it is time to get to know the woman behind the name. From her life in London and Lagos to her studies, content creation career and those 70 days in Biggie’s house, here are five things to know about Temi Nkem.

Her Real Name, Age and London-to-Lagos Background

First things first, who is Temi Nkem? Her full name is Temitope Chigbue, and at 21, she is officially the newest winner of Big Brother Naija.

Temi was born and raised in London, England, but she has always had strong ties to Nigeria. Her father is from Ibusa in Delta State, while her mother is from Ebute Metta, Lagos. She relocated to Lagos before joining BBNaija, so the Season 11 house was not her first introduction to life in Nigeria.

She Is an Accounting and Finance Student Who Also Creates Content

Reality TV may be her biggest headline right now, but there is more to Temi than her time on the show. She is an Accounting and Finance university student with an interest in treasury studies.

And when she is not studying, she is creating content. Temi works as a lifestyle content creator and digital influencer, sharing fashion content, daily vlogs and personal commentary with her online community.

Her BBNaija Season 11 Journey Came With Plenty of Twists

Temi’s 70 days in the house certainly gave viewers plenty to follow. She entered the competition as one of 24 housemates and eventually made it all the way to the final nine.

One of the biggest twists in her journey came during the September fake eviction, when she was removed from the main house before returning directly to the competition. She also had to navigate the changing house dynamics during the BB Bucks era, form alliances and find her footing as the weeks went by.

Her outspoken personality also made her a regular part of the conversations around the show, and by finale night, she had secured her place among the final contenders for the crown.

She Is the Fifth Female Winner of Big Brother Naija

Temi’s win has also added her name to an important part of Big Brother Naija history. She is now the fifth female housemate to win the show, following Mercy Eke, Phyna, Ilebaye and Imisi.

And then there is the prize. Temi is leaving the house with a ₦160 million package, made up of ₦90 million in cash, a brand-new SUV and additional prizes from the season’s sponsors.

What Does Temi Want to Do After BBNaija?

So, what comes next for the new BBNaija winner? Temi already has her sights set on growing her career in digital media.

She enjoys golfing, walking and checking out local food spots, and she plans to launch a lifestyle video blog after the show. She is also interested in working with global fashion and entertainment brands, giving her a chance to take the content creator side of her career even further.

From London to Lagos, from content creation to Biggie’s house, and now from housemate to BBNaija winner,