FOLA Surprises His Mum With a New Lexus SUV & Her Own Church Building | Watch Her Reaction

Starting the day with that video of FOLA and his mum? We highly recommend it. There is something about seeing a parent receive a gift they once only dreamed about, especially when their child is the one making it happen.

Fast-rising Nigerian singer-songwriter Folarin Odunlami, popularly known as FOLA, gave his mum not one but two very big reasons to celebrate. The singer surprised her with a brand-new grey Lexus SUV and, wait for it, a church building of her own.

In the video shared on social media, his mum could barely contain her excitement when she saw the car waiting for her. She jumped, danced across the lawn and embraced her son, visibly overwhelmed by the surprise. It was one of those moments where you could see the disbelief turn into pure joy.

For FOLA, the gifts were not random. They fulfilled a conversation he had with his mum when his music career was beginning to take off. He once asked her about some of the things she really wanted, and she told him about her dream of owning a church building and a particular Lexus SUV.

As FOLA explained while sharing the special moment, “When things started to align, I randomly asked my mother what she wanted and she said she wanted her own church building and this specific car. I thank God for keeping this running long enough for me to say I’ve done both things.”

Fast-forward a few years, and FOLA has managed to tick both wishes off her list.

The gesture comes at a pretty incredible point in the singer’s career. FOLA has quickly established himself as one of the new voices to watch in Nigerian Afrobeats and Afro-R&B, with songs including “alone”, “you”, “caricature”, “eko” and “fine ting (fine $hit)” helping to grow his audience.

His 2025 debut album, Catharsis, further introduced listeners to his songwriting and distinct sound, earning him even more attention as his career continued to climb.

Then came the Headies. FOLA led the nominations for the 18th Headies Awards with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for Catharsis, Next Rated, Best Male Artiste and Best Recording of the Year for “you”.

With all that is happening in his career, however, this may be one of the sweetest ways FOLA has chosen to celebrate his progress. He once asked his mum what she wanted, remembered her answer, and years later, was in a position to give her both.

And judging by that reaction, we have a feeling she will remember this one for a very, very long time.

Watch her reaction below