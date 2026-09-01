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Joselyn Dumas’ Mini Lace Birthday Dress Is Such a Good Way to Wear Red | See Photos

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Joselyn Dumas’ Mini Lace Birthday Dress Is Such a Good Way to Wear Red | See Photos

Ghanaian star Joselyn Dumas celebrated her 46th birthday in a showstopping red lace corset mini dress with drapes and cascading side trains, paired with embellished orange heels.
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oselyn Dumas wearing a red lace corset mini dress with draped satin hip details for her birthday photoshoot

Joselyn Dumas celebrates her birthday in a custom red lace corset mini dress featuring draped hip detail.

It’s no joke that red is a beautiful colour, but put it on a mini dress with a corset, plunging sweetheart neckline and floor-length lace trains? Now that’s a birthday look. Cue Ayra Starr’s Hot Body, because Joselyn Dumas brought the heat for her 46th birthday.

The Ghanaian actress, television presenter and producer celebrated her birthday with a stunning photoshoot, wearing a fitted red lace mini dress that gave the colour a seriously gorgeous update.

The dress featured a structured halterneck corset bodice with a plunging sweetheart neckline, while smooth red satin draped across her hips before flowing into long lace trains on both sides. The result was a mini dress with a little extra length and movement, giving Joselyn a striking silhouette without taking away from the shorter hemline.

Joselyn Dumas holding out the cascading red lace side trains of her corset mini dress

Joselyn Dumas displays the dramatic cascading side trains on her red lace birthday dress.

She paired the red lace dress with pointed orange slingback heels finished with crystal detailing, alongside a tennis bracelet, subtle rings and teardrop earrings. The orange heels were a particularly fun styling choice, showing that red can work beautifully with another warm shade instead of the more expected black, gold or silver

For anyone wondering how to wear red, Joselyn’s birthday look offers an easy starting point: let the colour take centre stage and keep the accessories simple. And when styling a red lace mini dress, a structured silhouette, understated jewellery and a contrasting pair of heels can give the outfit plenty of personality without making it feel overdone.

Joselyn Dumas posing with a high top-knot updo hairstyle and glossy nude lip makeup wearing a red halterneck corset dress

Joselyn Dumas pairs her red corset birthday dress with a sleek top-knot updo and glowing makeup.

Her hair was styled into a high, textured top-knot with soft curls framing her face, while warm bronze eyeshadow, defined lashes, contoured cheeks and a glossy nude lip completed her birthday glam.

Joselyn Dumas turned 46 on 31 August 2026. With a career spanning acting, television presenting and producing, she has become a familiar name in Ghanaian entertainment, and this birthday look is another reminder that she knows how to have fun with fashion.

Red lace, a mini dress, orange heels and a birthday photoshoot? We’ll take it.

Joselyn Dumas posing mid-motion in a red lace mini dress paired with embellished orange slingback heels

Joselyn Dumas styles her red lace birthday outfit with embellished orange pointed heels.

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Photo Credit: Joselyn Dumas/Instagram

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