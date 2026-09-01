Joselyn Dumas’ Mini Lace Birthday Dress Is Such a Good Way to Wear Red | See Photos

It’s no joke that red is a beautiful colour, but put it on a mini dress with a corset, plunging sweetheart neckline and floor-length lace trains? Now that’s a birthday look. Cue Ayra Starr’s Hot Body, because Joselyn Dumas brought the heat for her 46th birthday.

The Ghanaian actress, television presenter and producer celebrated her birthday with a stunning photoshoot, wearing a fitted red lace mini dress that gave the colour a seriously gorgeous update.

The dress featured a structured halterneck corset bodice with a plunging sweetheart neckline, while smooth red satin draped across her hips before flowing into long lace trains on both sides. The result was a mini dress with a little extra length and movement, giving Joselyn a striking silhouette without taking away from the shorter hemline.

She paired the red lace dress with pointed orange slingback heels finished with crystal detailing, alongside a tennis bracelet, subtle rings and teardrop earrings. The orange heels were a particularly fun styling choice, showing that red can work beautifully with another warm shade instead of the more expected black, gold or silver

For anyone wondering how to wear red, Joselyn’s birthday look offers an easy starting point: let the colour take centre stage and keep the accessories simple. And when styling a red lace mini dress, a structured silhouette, understated jewellery and a contrasting pair of heels can give the outfit plenty of personality without making it feel overdone.

Her hair was styled into a high, textured top-knot with soft curls framing her face, while warm bronze eyeshadow, defined lashes, contoured cheeks and a glossy nude lip completed her birthday glam.

Joselyn Dumas turned 46 on 31 August 2026. With a career spanning acting, television presenting and producing, she has become a familiar name in Ghanaian entertainment, and this birthday look is another reminder that she knows how to have fun with fashion.

Red lace, a mini dress, orange heels and a birthday photoshoot? We’ll take it.

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Photo Credit: Joselyn Dumas/Instagram