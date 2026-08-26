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Joselyn Dumas Wears Pink and Blue Kente to Bozoma Saint John’s Traditional Wedding in Accra

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas attended the traditional Accra wedding of Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson wearing a handwoven pink and blue Kente dress by Kente Kiosk, styled by Quophi Akotuah.
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Joselyn Dumas standing in a fitted blue and pink Kente Kiosk gown with fringe hemline.

Joselyn Dumas attends Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson’s Accra wedding in a handwoven Kente Kiosk gown styled by Quophi Akotuah.

Let us tell you one thing about Kente: it is colourful, regal, richly woven, deeply rooted in Ghanaian heritage and impossible to overlook when it is made into a beautiful custom creation. From its bold patterns and carefully woven motifs to the stories and traditions carried in every piece, Kente has a way of making an outfit feel deeply connected to its roots while still leaving plenty of room for contemporary styling.

Ghanaian actress, television host and producer Joselyn Dumas leaned into all of that for the traditional wedding of Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson, choosing a striking custom look that placed Ghanaian craftsmanship right at the centre of her wedding guest style.

Joselyn Dumas with purple eyeshadow, a retro bob haircut, and a beaded teal pleated satin high-neck bodice.

Joselyn Dumas wears purple eyeshadow and a short finger-wave bob to match her beaded Kente high-neck gown.

The couple celebrated their traditional nuptials on Friday, 21 August 2026, in Accra, Ghana. Bozoma Saint John, the global marketing executive, entrepreneur and star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, married her partner, entrepreneur Keely Watson, at the Accra residence of former Ghanaian President Nana AkufoAddo.

For the celebration, Joselyn wore a handwoven pink and blue Kente piece from Kente Kiosk, crafted into a custom creation by Ghanaian fashion brand Quophi Akotuah. The floor-length silhouette follows the body closely, with a high stand-up collar and cap sleeves giving the look a structured finish.

Joselyn Dumas wearing a teal and magenta Quophi Akotuah Kente gown holding a clear pink beaded handbag.

Joselyn Dumas wearing a custom Quophi Akotuah Kente dress paired with a beaded handbag for Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson’s traditional wedding in Accra.

Teal pleated satin and micro-beading shape the upper portion, complete with a keyhole cutout, while the skirt brings together geometric Kente motifs in teal, magenta and silver. An asymmetric side slit adds movement to the fitted silhouette, with cascading magenta fringe tassels tracing its edge.

Joselyn Dumas posing in a teal and pink geometric Kente dress showcasing aqua satin embellished heels.

Joselyn Dumas pairs her Quophi Akotuah beaded Kente outfit with aqua teal satin mules for a traditional wedding celebration in Accra.

She carried the colour story through to her accessories, pairing the dress with aqua-teal satin heels and a transparent pink beaded tote. The result is a celebration-ready look that gives Kente the attention it deserves while allowing the modern construction and styling to speak alongside it.

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Photo Credit: Joselyn Dumas/Instagram

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