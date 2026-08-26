Joselyn Dumas Wears Pink and Blue Kente to Bozoma Saint John’s Traditional Wedding in Accra

Let us tell you one thing about Kente: it is colourful, regal, richly woven, deeply rooted in Ghanaian heritage and impossible to overlook when it is made into a beautiful custom creation. From its bold patterns and carefully woven motifs to the stories and traditions carried in every piece, Kente has a way of making an outfit feel deeply connected to its roots while still leaving plenty of room for contemporary styling.

Ghanaian actress, television host and producer Joselyn Dumas leaned into all of that for the traditional wedding of Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson, choosing a striking custom look that placed Ghanaian craftsmanship right at the centre of her wedding guest style.

The couple celebrated their traditional nuptials on Friday, 21 August 2026, in Accra, Ghana. Bozoma Saint John, the global marketing executive, entrepreneur and star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, married her partner, entrepreneur Keely Watson, at the Accra residence of former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo–Addo.

For the celebration, Joselyn wore a handwoven pink and blue Kente piece from Kente Kiosk, crafted into a custom creation by Ghanaian fashion brand Quophi Akotuah. The floor-length silhouette follows the body closely, with a high stand-up collar and cap sleeves giving the look a structured finish.

Teal pleated satin and micro-beading shape the upper portion, complete with a keyhole cutout, while the skirt brings together geometric Kente motifs in teal, magenta and silver. An asymmetric side slit adds movement to the fitted silhouette, with cascading magenta fringe tassels tracing its edge.

She carried the colour story through to her accessories, pairing the dress with aqua-teal satin heels and a transparent pink beaded tote. The result is a celebration-ready look that gives Kente the attention it deserves while allowing the modern construction and styling to speak alongside it.

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Photo Credit: Joselyn Dumas/Instagram