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Nana Akua Addo’s 3 Latest Fashion Looks Are Serving Western Glam, Fringe & Prints

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Nana Akua Addo’s 3 Latest Fashion Looks Are Serving Western Glam, Fringe & Prints

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo serves three distinct style moments: Western patch-panel denim, a corseted magenta velvet-fringe midi, and an optical-print column gown.
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Nana Akua Addo in flared Western denim, a magenta velvet-fringe dress, and a grey optical-print column gown.

Three distinct style statements by Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo, ranging from Western denim to velvet fringe and optical prints.

One thing about Nana Akua Addo? The fashion, the style and the glamour will always arrive with her. No event is too small, no dress code too simple, and certainly no occasion too ordinary for the Ghanaian fashion icon to show up looking like she has somewhere very important to be. And when Nana shows up, she does not exactly believe in doing things halfway.

From her cathedral-inspired AMVCA look that had fashion lovers talking to the many times she has turned a red carpet into her own style playground, Nana has made a habit of giving us something to look at.

Recently, she has given us three more looks worth pausing for, and each one came with a completely different mood.

For the Western-themed first birthday party of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s son, Rakeem, Nana took the dress code seriously, but made sure the fashion remained the main event.

She stepped out in flared blue denim trousers detailed with fluid brown leather patch panels, pairing them with a white ribbed tank top that picked up the brown accents from the trousers. A decorated denim cowboy hat finished with metallic fringe took the look further into Western territory, while a leather whip completed the outfit.

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo posing in flared denim trousers with brown leather flame patches, a white ribbed tank top, metallic-fringed cowboy hat, and leather whip.

Nana Akua Addo wearing a Western-inspired denim ensemble with leather patch paneling at Rakeem Ojo-Jux’s 1st birthday party in Lagos. Photo Credit: Nana Akua Addo/Instagram 

It was a full commitment to the theme, but it also offered a masterclass in how to dress for a cowboy event without looking like a costume: anchor bold statement pieces—like leather patch flares or decorated hats—with a clean, simple white top, keeping the silhouette grounded while the accessories do the heavy lifting.

Then, for the premiere of Folagade Banks’ movie A Mama Deola Wedding Story, Nana swapped Western-inspired denim for something altogether more dramatic.

She arrived in a rich magenta-crimson midi dress featuring a structured, corseted ribbed bodice and a skirt made from three tiers of fine velvet fringe. The fringe brought movement to the long skirt, while the fitted bodice gave the silhouette structure.

Nana Akua Addo posing in a rich magenta-crimson midi dress with a corseted ribbed bodice and three tiered layers of fine velvet fringe.

Nana Akua Addo attending the Lagos premiere of A Mama Deola’s Wedding Story in a corseted velvet-fringe midi dress by Niovo. Photo Credit: Nana Akua Addo/Instagram 

Nana kept the rest of the look within the same colour family, matching her shoes to the dress and allowing the velvet fringe to remain the focal point. For anyone wondering how to wear a fringe dress for a evening event, her formula is simple: choose a structured bodice so the moving textures do not overwhelm your shape, and stick to a monochromatic colour palette to elongate your frame.

And then there was the grey and black column gown, featuring an optical graphic print that ran from head to toe.

The high-neck design followed a long, column silhouette, with asymmetrical cutouts around the shoulder and waist adding an unexpected detail to the otherwise structured gown. She paired it with a sculptural black looped hair creation, keeping the accessories minimal so the graphic print could take centre stage.

Nana Akua Addo posing in a floor-length grey and black optical-print column gown featuring asymmetrical shoulder and waist cutouts paired with a looped black crown hairstyle.

Nana Akua Addo in an optical graphic-print column gown styled with a sculptural hair creation and minimal accessories. Photo Credit: Nana Akua Addo/Instagram 

The look provided the perfect blueprint for wearing full-body optical prints: allow the pattern to do the talking by ditching heavy jewellery, and elevate the neckline with a clean, sculptural updo that frames the cutouts.

Three looks, three very different directions, and three more reasons Nana Akua Addo remains one of those fashion names worth keeping on the radar. Whether the dress code calls for Western-inspired denim, velvet fringe or an optical-print gown, Nana clearly knows how to make the assignment her own.

Nana Akua Addo in flared Western denim, a magenta velvet-fringe dress, and a grey optical-print column gown.

Three distinct style statements by Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo, ranging from Western denim to velvet fringe and optical prints.

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