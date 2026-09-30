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Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri Makes History as Morocco’s First Female Prime Minister
King Mohammed VI has appointed lawyer and former Marrakesh Mayor Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as Morocco’s first female Prime Minister following the September 2026 elections.
Morocco has stepped into a monumental milestone in regional governance. Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri has officially made history after being appointed as Morocco’s first female Prime Minister. Her landmark appointment also makes her only the second woman to lead a government across the Arab world, following Tunisia’s Najla Bouden.
On Tuesday, 29 September 2026, King Mohammed VI received El Mansouri at the Royal Palace in Rabat to formally name her as the new head of government. The decision followed the 23 September parliamentary elections, where her party, the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), secured a plurality with 97 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives. Standing at the helm of PAM as the national coordinator of its collective leadership, El Mansouri succeeded outgoing Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.
In her new role, El Mansouri is charged with directing executive governance, steering national economic strategy, and shaping social policy during a pivotal transitional phase for the North African nation. With PAM holding 97 seats, her primary task involves navigating political negotiations to assemble a stable governing coalition alongside partner parties such as the National Rally of Independents and the Istiqlal Party. Beyond coalition building, her administration is tasked with overseeing critical infrastructure upgrades, driving post-earthquake regional development, expanding direct housing support, and preparing Morocco for its co-hosting role in the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
Born in Marrakesh in 1976, El Mansouri built a formidable career as a commercial and real estate lawyer after earning advanced law degrees from the University of Montpellier in France and New York University in the United States. She first gained national prominence in 2009 when she became the first woman elected as Mayor of Marrakesh at just 33 years old.
She subsequently served multiple terms in parliament, returned to the Marrakesh municipal leadership in 2021, and held office as Minister of National Spatial Planning, Urban Development, Housing and City Policy before her rise to the premiership. Her historic ascension marks a decisive breakthrough for women in political leadership across North Africa and the broader Arab region.
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Photo Credit: Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri/Instagram