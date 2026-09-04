Kanyinsola Ajayi, Samuel Ogazi and More: 4 Nigerians Breaking Records in 2026

What if the limits of Nigerian athletic performance were completely redefined in a single track season?

While we were keeping up with global entertainment news, four remarkable Nigerian athletes delivered an unprecedented campaign on the international athletics circuit. Across short sprints, quarter-miles, multi-discipline grinds, and field throws, these four stars broke longstanding national records and established brand new benchmarks on the world stage.

Kanyinsola Ajayi: The Dual-Record Sprint Sensation

Kanyinsola Ajayi made 2026 the year he established himself as the undisputed king of speed. The Auburn University star started his record-smashing spree indoors on 26 February, storming to a mind-blowing 6.45 seconds in the 60 metres—a time that set a new Nigerian national record and cemented his position as the African indoor record holder.

He was far from finished. Transitioning to the outdoor season, Ajayi lined up at the NCAA East Preliminaries on 30 Mayin Lexington, Kentucky. Blasting out of the blocks, he stopped the clock at a blazing 9.84 seconds in the 100 metres. The run did two major things: it erased Olusoji Fasuba‘s legendary 20-year-old national record of 9.85s (set back in May 2006) and made Ajayi the fastest man in the world for the 2026 outdoor season at that moment.

Samuel Ogazi: The Quarter-Mile Maestro

Samuel Ogazi took the 400-metre world by storm, shattering both national and continental marks indoors and outdoors. On 14 March, competing at the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships, Ogazi stormed around the track in 44.57 seconds. That single run broke the African and Nigerian indoor records, proving early on that he was operating on a different level.

Fast forward to 12 June at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Ogazi delivered one of the most dominant quarter-mile displays in collegiate history, crossing the finish line in a staggering 43.38 seconds. The performance smashed the long-standing national record, crowned him NCAA champion, and elevated him to the fourth-fastest man in world history over 400 metres.