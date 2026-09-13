Ugo Ugochukwu Makes History as First American to Win FIA Formula 3 Championship

It is a huge moment for global motorsport as 19-year-old racing star Ugo Ugochukwu has officially been crowned the 2026 FIA Formula 3 Champion. Born in New York, the talented young driver is the son of legendary Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba and Italian fashion designer Luca Orlandi. His historic victory at the season-ending Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid makes him the first ever American driver to claim the prestigious FIA Formula 3 Drivers’ Championship title.

Driving for Campos Racing, Ugo entered the final feature race at the new Madring circuit locked level on points with British rival Freddie Slater. Showing remarkable composure behind the wheel, he drove a calculated race to finish second behind Tuukka Taponen. Crossing the finish line in P2 secured him the essential points needed to claim the championship with 159 points overall to Slater’s 145, capping off a remarkable season built on consistency, two race victories, and seven podium finishes.

His rise to the top of the standings reflects extraordinary determination. After finishing 16th in his rookie Formula 3 season, Ugo transformed his performance in his second year, maintaining his place at the sharp end of the grid from the opening rounds all the way to Madrid. For sports fans following his journey, his strong connection to his mother’s Nigerian heritage has made every milestone on his rise through the junior single-seater ranks particularly special to celebrate across the continent.

Winning the Formula 3 title also grants Ugo 30 FIA super licence points, bringing him well within reach of the requirement needed for a full Formula 1 race seat. Under championship regulations, reigning Formula 3 champions cannot return to defend their title, clearing the path for his next step up to Formula 2 as he moves significantly closer to his ultimate goal of competing at the highest tier of motorsport.