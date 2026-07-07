Ugo Ugochukwu Makes FIA Formula 3 History With Record-Breaking Silverstone Victory

Ugo Ugochukwu is making this FIA Formula 3 season look very straightforward, and the numbers back that up. The Nigerian-American Campos Racing driver won the Silverstone Sprint Race on Saturday 4 July by 17.023 seconds, the largest winning margin in the current iteration of FIA Formula 3, exceeding the previous record by 3.552 seconds. It was his second victory of the 2026 season, making him the first driver to win twice this year.

Starting from pole, Ugochukwu led every single lap of the 18-lap race at the 5.891-kilometre Silverstone circuit, also claiming the additional point for fastest lap. Early on, AIX Racing’s Yevan David applied pressure from directly behind, remaining within DRS range in the opening laps. But as Ugochukwu managed his tyres carefully in the early stages, the gap steadily grew, and by the halfway point the race up front was effectively over. Behind Ugochukwu, there was plenty of drama. David held on to claim second, becoming the first Sri Lankan driver to stand on the Formula 3 podium, while Campos teammate Théophile Nael grabbed third with a last-corner overtake on TRIDENT’s Matteo De Palo.

Speaking after the race, Ugochukwu was clearly pleased with how his afternoon had gone. “I’m super happy, second win of the season, but most of all the pace was amazing. Really good second and last part of the race, we managed to pull a big gap, so that fills us with confidence for tomorrow, so I am sure we can come through the field and score some more good points tomorrow,” he said. He also detailed how he managed the race from the front. “At the beginning of the race, Yevan was quite a bit closer. He was just about in my DRS, so I was trying to manage that as best as possible. The gap increased and obviously made my race a lot easier, but I still had to focus, make sure I wasn’t using too much of my tyres, just in case someone came strong at the end. After a certain point, I knew I just had to bring it home.”

Ugochukwu now leads the 2026 FIA Formula 3 Drivers’ Championship on 89 points, with Freddie Slater second on 66. Born in New York City to Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba and Italian fashion designer Luca Orlandi, Ugochukwu has been one of motorsport’s most watched young talents for several years. He was part of the McLaren Driver Development Programme from 2021 to 2025, became the first American winner of the Macau Grand Prix in 43 years in 2024, and tested a Formula One car for the first time in June 2026, driving the Alpine A524 during a private session in Monza.

Watch highlights of the race below