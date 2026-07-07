Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Nigeria's Three Young STEM Stars Win Gold at the 2026 International STEM Olympiad in Rome

Inspired Scoop

Nigerian Doctor Dr Dorcas Akanbi Graduates With a 4.90 CGPA & Delivers Valedictory Speech in Russian

Inspired Scoop

Meet the 3 Brilliant Young Nigerians Representing the Country at the International STEM Olympiad in Rome

Inspired News Scoop

Nigeria's Young Mathematicians Just Made History at the 2026 Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad

Inspired Scoop Sports

"You Made History": The Best Reactions to Cabo Verde's Unforgettable World Cup Run

Inspired Scoop

Nigerian Conservationist Rachel Ikemeh Wins Prestigious 2026 Rolex Award for Her Work in the Niger Delta

Inspired Scoop Sports

Who Is Lionnel Mpasi? Meet the DR Congo Goalkeeper Who Nearly Stopped England at the 2026 World Cup

Cuisine Inspired Scoop

Ozoz Sokoh Makes History as the First Nigerian Cookbook Author to Win a James Beard Award

Inspired Scoop

Watch Nigerian Scholar Nnabuike Chisom Deliver a Graduation Speech in Fluent Mandarin in China

Inspired News Scoop

BellaNaija Turns 20! Celebrating Two Decades of Telling African Stories Through African Voices

Inspired

Nigeria’s Three Young STEM Stars Win Gold at the 2026 International STEM Olympiad in Rome

Nigerian students Chimdiebube Onwubiko, Don Anele Munachimso Marvelous, and Egejurum Onyedikachi Ethan have won gold at the 2026 International STEM Olympiad in Rome, competing against students from 154 countries.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Chimdiebube Onwubiko and Don Anele Munachimso holding the Nigerian flag on stage next to an international gold medal graphic.

Nigerian secondary students Chimdiebube Onwubiko and Don Anele Munachimso celebrate their global mathematics and science gold medals on stage.

They went to Rome, they competed against 154 countries, and they came home with gold. All three Nigerian students representing the country at the 2026 International STEM Olympiad in Rome have won gold medals, and the results are even more remarkable than anyone anticipated.

Chimdiebube Onwubiko, the best mathematician in Nigeria at the junior secondary level, won gold in mathematics. Don Anele Munachimso Marvelous, already Nigeria’s best IGCSE Chemistry student, went one better and took gold in both mathematics and science, making him the best in the world in science at this competition. And Egejurum Onyedikachi Ethan, who is just 11 years old and currently in Primary 6, won gold in the primary mathematics category, making him the best primary school mathematician in the world at the 2026 International STEM Olympiad.

Chimdiebube Onwubiko and Don Anele Munachimso holding the Nigerian flag on stage next to an international gold medal graphic.

Nigerian secondary students Chimdiebube Onwubiko and Don Anele Munachimso celebrate their global mathematics and science gold medals on stage.

Their sponsor Alex Onyia, CEO of Educare, who funded the entire trip and travelled to Rome with the students and their teachers, broke the news on X with barely contained pride. “The wait is over. We have 2 golds: Chimdiebube Onwubiko and Don Anele Munachimso. We are the best in the world!” he wrote, before following up with more good news about Egejurum Onyedikachi, whose name had initially been omitted from the results. “Onyedikachi Egejurum got a Gold. He is the best in Mathematics in the world Primary Category. This is the beginning of greatness for the country.”

There was also a touching surprise at the award ceremony in Rome: Egejurum Onyedikachi’s mother had quietly made her way to Rome to watch her son receive his gold medal in person.

Eleven-year-old Egejurum Onyedikachi Ethan holding the Nigerian flag on stage in front of the Grade 5 world champion scoreboard.

Primary school world champion Egejurum Onyedikachi Ethan displays his gold medal at the International STEM Olympiad award finals.

The three students had spent months preparing for the competition before travelling to Rome, where they also found time to enjoy a boat ride with peers from other countries and a visit to Cinecittà World Aqua World amusement park.

Onyia, who has made it his mission to push Nigeria’s brightest young minds onto global stages, reflected on the bigger picture. “In 10 years, I pray you will be alive to see what this generation of our children will become through our sustained effort. They will be greater than we have ever been.”

Eleven-year-old gold medalist Egejurum Onyedikachi Ethan standing outdoors with his mother at the STEM Olympiad in Rome.

Primary school mathematics world champion Egejurum Onyedikachi Ethan joined by his mother at the 2026 award finals.

Alex Onyia standing with gold medalists Don Anele Munachimso, Egejurum Onyedikachi Ethan, and Chimdiebube Onwubiko at the award ceremony hall.

Sponsor Alex Onyia poses with the three Nigerian gold medalists at the 2026 International STEM Olympiad grand final venue.

Don Anele Munachimso holding up the Nigerian flag while wearing his international science and mathematics gold medal in Rome.

Global science gold medalist Don Anele Munachimso celebrates his historic victory at the 2026 International STEM Olympiad.

Nigerian teachers Chisom Unachukwu and Anthony Iwegbu wearing official International STEM Olympiad Rome ID badges.

Nigerian mathematics and science teachers Chisom Unachukwu and Anthony Iwegbu at the global academic event in Rome.

 

Photo Credit: Alex Onyia/X

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php