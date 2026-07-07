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Egypt Exit the FIFA World Cup With Heads Held High After Argentina Thriller

Egypt exited the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 3-2 Round of 16 loss to Argentina. Despite a 2-0 lead from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko’s goals, the Pharaohs bowed out after a late fightback.
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Yasser Ibrahim shouting in celebration after scoring Egypt's opening goal against Argentina with teammate Haissem Hassan.

Defender Yasser Ibrahim celebrates scoring his 15th-minute header past Argentina at Atlanta Stadium. Photo Credit: CAF/Instagram

Oh, what an absolute rollercoaster. If you wanted drama, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Egypt and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium delivered it in abundance. But for fans of the Pharaohs, it ended in the most devastating way possible. Egypt were just eleven minutes away from pulling off one of the greatest upsets in football history. Holding a sensational 2-0 lead against the defending world champions, the quarter-finals were well within touching distance. Then, the Argentine storm hit.

Egypt started the match with brilliant intensity. Just 15 minutes in, Yasser Ibrahim rose highest to plant a magnificent header past Emiliano Martínez, sending Egyptian fans into absolute euphoria. Argentina were handed a lifeline shortly after when they were awarded a penalty.

Up stepped Lionel Messi—but Egypt’s 26-year-old goalkeeper, Mostafa Shobeir, had other ideas. Shobeir guessed correctly, diving brilliantly to deny the legendary number 10 and cementing his place as only the fourth goalkeeper in history to save two penalties in a single World Cup tournament. When Mostafa Ziko doubled Egypt’s lead in the 67th minute with a beautifully finished counter-attack involving Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan, the stadium erupted. It felt like history was written.

Lionel Messi shouting in celebration after scoring the equalising goal against Egypt alongside teammate Julián Álvarez.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the crucial 83rd-minute equaliser during the dramatic Round of 16 match. Photo Credit: FIFA/Instagram

But you can never, ever count out Argentina. The defending champions launched a late, relentless onslaught, beginning in the 79th minute when Cristian Romero gave Argentina hope by heading home from a Messi assist. Just four minutes later, cometh the hour, cometh the man. Shrugging off his earlier penalty miss, Lionel Messi fired home a brilliant equaliser to break Egyptian hearts. Then, with extra time looming in the 92nd minute, Enzo Fernández scored a stunning header to complete the turnaround. Remarkably, his match-winning strike was the 3,000th goal in World Cup history.

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir wearing a bright yellow jersey and celebrating a crucial save against Argentina.

Goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir reacts after saving a penalty kick from Lionel Messi in the Round of 16. Photo Credit: CAF/Instagram

While Egypt are bowing out in the Round of 16, Hossam Hassan’s squad can leave the United States with their heads held incredibly high. They pushed the world champions to the absolute limit and gave us an all-time tournament classic. Mostafa Shobeir’s heroics mean he joins an elite club of shot-stoppers—including Jan Tomaszewski, Brad Friedel, and Wojciech Szczęsny—to save two spot-kicks in a single World Cup finals. Argentina now advance to the quarter-finals, where they will await the winners of the Switzerland vs Colombia tie.

Egyptian forward Mostafa Ziko running on the pitch to celebrate a goal during the 2026 World Cup finals.

Mostafa Ziko celebrates doubling the Pharaohs’ lead against Argentina during their thrilling encounter. Photo Credit: CAF/Instagram

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