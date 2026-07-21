Some of The Records Set or Broken at The 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was more than a month of unforgettable football; it was a tournament for the books. From Kylian Mbappé becoming the competition’s all-time leading goalscorer to Cristiano Ronaldo extending his remarkable World Cup legacy and Lamine Yamal reaching yet another historic milestone, the tournament produced a host of records that may stand for years to come. Here’s a look at some of the biggest records set and broken during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kylian Mbappé Becomes the FIFA World Cup’s All-Time Leading Goalscorer

Kylian Mbappé etched his name into football history by becoming the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing Lionel Messi’s tally during the tournament. The France captain finished the competition with 22 World Cup goals. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players the tournament has ever seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA (@fifa)

Mbappé Becomes the First Player to Win Back-to-Back Golden Boots

Mbappé also became the first player to win consecutive FIFA World Cup Golden Boot awards, having finished as the tournament’s top scorer in both Qatar 2022 and the 2026 edition.

Kylian Mbappe has become the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice! 🤯👏 pic.twitter.com/OmI6Y9VQRl — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 19, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores in Six Different World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his legacy by becoming the first player in history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. Having already been the only footballer to score in five editions, the Portuguese superstar added another remarkable milestone to an unparalleled international career.

History for @Cristiano! 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score in six different @FIFAWorldCup tournaments! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qI1Zvt0uJS — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 23, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo Became The Oldest FIFA World Cup Knockout Player and Scorer

Another record for Cristiano Ronaldo is becoming the oldest player to play a FIFA World Cup Knockout stage and score.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Became Players to Play in Six FIFA World Cups

Legends. Messi and Ronaldo have become the only players to play in six FIFA World Cups.

History makers ⭐️ Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only players in history to have played at six @FIFAWorldCup tournaments 🙌 pic.twitter.com/umtkqqks3x — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 17, 2026

Michael Olise Sets a New World Cup Assist Record

France winger Michael Olise finished the tournament with seven assists, the highest ever recorded in a single FIFA World Cup, breaking the record previously held by Pelé. It’s Olise’s debut World Cup and what a way to announce yourself on the global stage!

At 24 years old in his first World Cup, Michael Olise did what no other men’s player has ever done ‼️ With seven assists, the Frenchman with flair passed the great Pelé for the most assists in a single World Cup 🇫🇷⭐ pic.twitter.com/kwj2G3t5Ml — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 21, 2026

Lamine Yamal Becomes the Youngest Player to Win Both the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup

Spain’s Lamine Yamal added the FIFA World Cup trophy to the UEFA Euro title he won in 2024, becoming the youngest player ever to complete that unique double. He’s only 19 years old.

Rodri Became the First Premier League Player to Win the World Cup Golden Ball

Rodri, one of the most-decorated midfielders in modern football, became the first Premier League player to win the Golden Ball at the World Cup.

Rodri is the first Premier League player to win the World Cup Golden Ball 👏 pic.twitter.com/eHlGn0pmAR — Premier League (@premierleague) July 20, 2026

Spain Become the First Men’s Team to Win the Expanded 48-Team FIFA World Cup

Spain’s triumph over Argentina made them the first nation to win the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup, ushering in a new era of the tournament following FIFA’s format change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Produces the Most Goals in World Cup History

The first 48-team edition also became the highest-scoring FIFA World Cup ever, breaking the previous record for total goals scored in a single tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Sets a New Attendance Record

With matches staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the tournament attracted more than 6.8 million spectators, making it the most-attended FIFA World Cup in history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA (@fifa)

Spain Conceded the Fewest Goals of Any FIFA WorldCup-Winning Team in History

This explains why Unai Simón comfortably won the Golden Gloves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA (@fifa)

All the records Spain broke during the World Cup: Most clean sheets – 7 Least goals conceded – 1 Oldest Manager to win the World Cup – Luis de la Fuente Longest unbeaten run in competitive Men’s matches – 38 🇪🇸 🇪🇸 🇪🇸 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 19, 2026

Spain Became the First Country to Simultaneously Hold the Men’s and Women’s FIFA World Cup Titles

Spain became the first country to simultaneously hold the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup titles.