The 2026 FIFA World Cup was nothing short of cinema. The tournament gave us everything: pure football, conspiracies, dramas, records, halftime performances and many more. When a list of some of the best World Cups is drawn, the 2026 World Cup will be up there. It brought the whole world together, gave platforms to many people and eventually crowned Spain as the winning country. Let’s look at some of the major highlights from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

African Teams Continued Their Upward Rise

African nations once again demonstrated that they belong among football’s elite. Morocco, Senegal, Cape Verde and others produced memorable performances, with Cape Verde emerging as one of the tournament’s biggest surprise packages. They put a shocking and impressive performance against Spain in the group stage.

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Argentina’s Campaign Divided Football Fans

Argentina’s journey to the latter stages of the tournament became one of its biggest talking points. Throughout the competition, debates raged online over refereeing decisions and claims that the defending champions received favourable treatment in crucial moments. While many dismissed the allegations as the emotions that often accompany major tournaments, the controversy became an unavoidable part of the World Cup conversation.

Spain Are World Champions Again

Spain capped off an outstanding tournament by defeating Argentina 1–0 in the final to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It was Spain’s second World Cup title, 16 years after their triumph in South Africa, and made them the first nation to lift the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup trophy. Their victory crowned a new generation of Spanish stars led by Rodri, who won the Golden Boot, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí, who won the Best Young Player of the Tournament.

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Vozinha Became an Unlikely Global Star

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha captured hearts around the world after his impressive performance against Spain. Although his side eventually exited the tournament, his performance captured millions, turning him into one of the tournament’s most talked-about figures and earning widespread admiration far beyond Africa. He gained millions of followers on Instagram, which will make this World Cup very unforgettable for him.

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The Final Match Between Spain and Argentina

The final gave us proper football. Although Spain dominated most of the possession, Argentina tried as much as possible to be compact in their defence. After the actual 90 minutes, Ferran Torres whipped in a shot past Emiliano Martinez in the 106th minute and secured the win for Spain.