All The Award Winners at The 2026 FIFA World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially wrapped up, the tournament’s biggest stars have also been recognised for their outstanding performances throughout the tournament. From Spain lifting the trophy to Rodri winning the Golden Ball and Kylian Mbappé finishing as the tournament’s top scorer, here’s a look at all the major award winners from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup Winners – Spain

Of course, the main and ultimate award goes to Spain. Spain were crowned champions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Argentina 1–0. The victory secured La Roja‘s second FIFA World Cup title, having previously lifted the trophy in South Africa in 2010. Spain’s victory also made them the first nation to win the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup, capping off a remarkable campaign built on disciplined defending and technical excellence.

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Player of the Tournament (Golden Ball) – Rodri

Spain midfielder Rodri was named the winner of the Golden Ball after a commanding tournament in which he dictated play from midfield and played a pivotal role in his country’s march to the title. Widely regarded as one of the world’s finest midfielders, Rodri combined composure and leadership throughout the competition, proving once again why he remains indispensable for both club and country and a Ballon d’Or winner.

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Golden Boot – Kylian Mbappé

France captain Kylian Mbappé claimed the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament’s highest goalscorer with ten (10) goals. The award further emphasised his status as one of football’s greatest World Cup performers, having also won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite France falling short of the title, Mbappé consistently delivered on the biggest stage with his pace, clinical finishing and match-winning performances. He’s the first player to win back-to-back Golden Boots at the World Cup.

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Best Young Player – Pau Cubarsí

Spain defender Pau Cubarsí was named the Best Young Player of the Tournament after emerging as one of the breakout stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The teenage centre-back displayed maturity far beyond his years, manning Spain’s defence with confidence, composure and intelligent reading of the game as they lifted the trophy.

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Golden Glove – Unai Simón

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón received the Golden Glove award as the tournament’s best goalkeeper after producing a string of outstanding performances between the posts. He finished the tournament with the most clean sheets.

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FIFA Fair Play Award – The Netherlands

The Netherlands received the FIFA Fair Play Award in recognition of their exemplary discipline and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. The award honours the team that best embodies the spirit of fair play, respect and integrity, reflecting the Dutch side’s professionalism both on and off the pitch.

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Most Assists – Michael Olise

While this is not an official award, France winger Michael Olise finished the tournament as the leading assist provider with seven (7) assists, underlining his creativity and vision throughout the competition. His ability to unlock defences with precise passing and intelligent movement made him one of the standout playmakers of the tournament, contributing significantly to France’s impressive run.

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Goal of the Tournament – Julián Álvarez

Argentina forward Julián Álvarez won the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament award for his sensational strike against Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup concluded with memorable moments that celebrated both collective success and individual brilliance. From Rodri’s midfield masterclass to Kylian Mbappé’s goalscoring exploits and Pau Cubarsí’s breakout performances, the tournament showcased the very best of world football, and it is why we all love the World Cup.