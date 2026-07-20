How to Use Google Lens to Build Your Personal Style

Some days ago, Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye sat front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show in Paris, right next to Cardi B, and Nigerian timelines can not stop talking not only about Maduka’s presence there, but his outfit too. If you look past the glamour, though, couture week is really about one thing: People deciding exactly who they want to be, then dressing like it in public, without apology. You do not need an invitation to Paris to do that.

Nigerian Gen Z already knows this. The alté kids bending every fashion rule. The thrift and vintage curators turning market rails into runway looks. The guys keeping their braids no matter what their uncles say. Personal style in Nigeria has never depended on a big budget. It depends on resourcefulness and knowing what you actually like, and Google Search happens to be useful for all three. Here is a practical guide.

Turn Every Screenshot Into a Starting Point

Your camera roll is already a mood board. The Okoye fit from Paris. A jacket you saw on a stranger at a rave. A random frame from an Ayra Starr video. If you’d like to know more about any of these things that you see randomly, you can simply open the Google app, tap the camera icon in the search bar and upload any screenshot from your gallery. Lens will identify the item or show you visually similar pieces, from the designer original down to lookalikes at friendlier prices. You do not need to type “black jacket with the shiny things” into a search bar and hope for the best.

Circle It the Moment You See It

Sometimes the fit shows up in the middle of a video, and you cannot be bothered to screenshot, crop and start a whole investigation. On Android, long-press the home button or the navigation bar, then draw a circle around the item right there on your screen. It works while you are watching a music video, a TikTok or someone’s story. Circle to search answers for “What do you know about this?”

You also never leave the app you are in. For instance, circle the sneakers, check the results, go back to your video. Your style research now moves as fast as your scrolling does.

Find Out What Your Aesthetic Is Actually Called

There is a thrill in discovering that the way you have always dressed has a name, a history and a whole community behind it. Maybe your thrifted blazers and cargos are somewhere between luxury and streetwear. Maybe your love of leather, dark tones and layered chains has been considered alté all along.

Open AI Mode in the Google app and describe yourself honestly. Something like this: I mostly wear oversized vintage shirts, baggy jeans, beaded accessories and I like mixing ankara prints with streetwear pieces. What would this style be called, where does it come from, and which Nigerian designers or brands work in this lane?

Once you know the name, everything gets easier. You can search it, follow the people shaping it, and build your look on purpose instead of by accident.

See the Look on You Before You Commit

Some style decisions are expensive to regret. Before you spend money or frighten your mother, get a preview. With Nano Banana in the Google app, you can upload a photo of yourself and reimagine it. Burgundy locs, a clean bald head, the oversized tailored agbada you have been eyeing since couture week. Try a prompt like this:

Here is a photo of me. Show me how I would look with short honey-blonde twists, and in a second version, with a clean bald head and silver earrings. Keep my face and skin tone the same, natural lighting. A ten-second preview can save you from three months of growing out a decision you made at 11 pm after a few shots.

Ask the Question You’d Be Shy to Ask a Tailor

A lot of style confidence is just knowledge gathered over time, and AI Overviews make the gathering much faster. What separates aso-oke from akwete? How should you wash thrifted denim before wearing it? What does single-breasted even mean? Is brown shoes on black trousers a crime or a choice?

Type the question the way you would say it out loud. A clear answer appears at the top of your results, with links underneath if you want to go deeper. Nobody needs to know you did not already know.

Shop Your Own Wardrobe First

This one needs no technology at all. Before you search for anything new, bring everything you own out onto the bed, including the things you have not worn since NYSC. Most of us are not short of clothes. We are short of combinations, and pieces cannot combine if they never meet.

One honest hour with your own wardrobe is the cheapest upgrade available. And when you rediscover something you forgot you owned but cannot figure out how to wear, that is your cue to search “how to style an oversized denim jacket” instead of buying another one.

Build a Relationship With One Good Tailor

Another low-tech truth. The best-dressed people you know rarely own the most clothes. Their clothes simply fit. A three-thousand-naira adjustment can make a thrifted find look like it came off a rack in Paris, and a tailor who knows your measurements by heart is worth more than any shopping spree.

Search still helps you find them. Look up tailors near you, read the reviews, study the photos other customers have posted. Then treat that relationship with the seriousness of a friendship, because over time that is what it becomes.

Remember That Steeze Is Worn From the Inside

When it is time to step out, resist the urge to interrogate yourself in the mirror. The outfit is decided. The research is done.

Drop your shoulders, take a breath and walk out the way Okoye walked into Gaultier, completely unbothered about whether he was supposed to be there. The clothes in Paris were couture, but the confidence cost nothing. Personal style is simply the daily decision to be yourself in public. Google can help you with everything else. That decision is yours to make.