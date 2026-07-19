Connect with us

Features

Spain Are The 2026 FIFA World Cup Champions!

Features

How Emmanuella Is Rebuilding Her Life After Losing Her Parents Young and Surviving Sexual Assault

Features

How Shakira and Burna Boy Are Preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show With The Ghetto Kids

Features

Karamot Akinyera: Has Inflation Made Healthy Eating Expensive and Difficult? Here's What You Can Do

Features

Praise Otito Obanya: Feminism Is Not About Chores – That's What We Keep Getting Wrong

Features

How Loren Adetutu Gomez Graduated as One of the Best Graduating Female Students at the Nigerian Law School

Features

Esther Adeyanju: Why Do Nigerians Celebrate People Who Succeed Abroad?

Features

Is The 2026 World Cup The Best World Cup Ever?

Features

Kehinde Ajose: What an Empty Seat Taught Me About Creating Value

Features

Sarah Okeseni: What Travelling as a Flight Attendant Has Taught Me

Features

Spain Are The 2026 FIFA World Cup Champions!

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Spain are the champions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final to lift football’s biggest prize for the second time in the nation’s history. The frenetic and tactical game saw both sides struggling in the first and second halves to score. The breakthrough came in the 106th minute when Spanish substitute Ferran Torres fired a shot over Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez after Nico Williams head-tipped a pass to him.

Spain delivered a disciplined and composed performance to defeat the reigning champions. This victory concludes an impressive campaign for Spain, who successfully navigated a challenging knockout stage, overcoming Portugal, Belgium, France, and Argentina on their way to becoming world champions.

Spain’s victory marks a significant milestone in the country’s football history and highlights a new generation of stars who continue the nation’s tradition of possession-based, attacking football. Their World Cup success is anticipated to further solidify Spain’s status as one of the most successful national teams in international football.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, was the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams, making Spain the first men’s national team to win the expanded World Cup format.

Congratulations to Spain!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Telling stories that matter.

css.php