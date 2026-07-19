Spain Are The 2026 FIFA World Cup Champions!

Spain are the champions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final to lift football’s biggest prize for the second time in the nation’s history. The frenetic and tactical game saw both sides struggling in the first and second halves to score. The breakthrough came in the 106th minute when Spanish substitute Ferran Torres fired a shot over Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez after Nico Williams head-tipped a pass to him.

Spain delivered a disciplined and composed performance to defeat the reigning champions. This victory concludes an impressive campaign for Spain, who successfully navigated a challenging knockout stage, overcoming Portugal, Belgium, France, and Argentina on their way to becoming world champions.

Spain’s victory marks a significant milestone in the country’s football history and highlights a new generation of stars who continue the nation’s tradition of possession-based, attacking football. Their World Cup success is anticipated to further solidify Spain’s status as one of the most successful national teams in international football.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, was the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams, making Spain the first men’s national team to win the expanded World Cup format.

Congratulations to Spain!