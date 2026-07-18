How Emmanuella Is Rebuilding Her Life After Losing Her Parents Young and Surviving Sexual Assault

Welcome to the WARIF Survivor Stories Series, a monthly feature where stories of survivors of rape and sexual violence are shared to motivate and encourage survivors to speak their truth without the fear of judgment or stigmatisation and to educate the public on the sheer magnitude of this problem in our society.

The Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) is a non-profit organisation set up in response to the extremely high incidence of rape, sexual violence, and human trafficking of young girls and women in our society. WARIF is tackling this issue through a holistic approach that covers health, education, and community service initiatives.

This week, we’re featuring Emmanuella’s story, a sexual assault survivor.

If there is one thing life has taught me, it is that even after unimaginable loss, hope can still find its way back. I lost both of my parents when I was very young. Their absence shaped my childhood in ways words can hardly describe. My brother and I suddenly found ourselves navigating life without the people who loved us most. Thankfully, we were surrounded by relatives who stepped in with love, guidance, and support. They ensured we stayed in school and never stopped believing in our dreams.

Their sacrifices inspired us to keep going. I studied Accounting and worked hard to build a career I was proud of, while my brother pursued Medicine. Today, he has completed his medical training, relocated abroad, and now practices as a medical doctor. Seeing how far we had come despite our difficult beginning reminded me that resilience could carry us through almost anything.

I never imagined that another painful chapter was waiting for me.

Earlier this year, I met a man through my social circle. We had mutual friends who believed we were a perfect match, and over time, we became close friends. He earned my trust little by little, treating me with kindness and making me feel safe around him. Eventually, he asked me to be in a relationship with him, and I agreed.

After some time, he invited me to his house. I accepted because he had never given me any reason to fear him. But the moment I arrived, everything changed. He began demanding that we have sex. I refused repeatedly and made it clear that I did not consent. Despite my protests and every attempt to stop him, he forced his way.

In a matter of moments, someone I trusted betrayed me in the worst possible way. Afterwards, he pleaded with me to forgive him. He offered to buy me anything I wanted, as though gifts could erase what had happened. But I knew that no apology could undo the violation or restore the trust he had destroyed.

The days that followed were some of the darkest of my life.

I was overwhelmed by fear, sadness, anger, and confusion. Flashbacks haunted me, making it difficult to concentrate at work or even enjoy the things I once loved. I questioned myself constantly and blamed myself for something that was never my fault. My confidence disappeared, and I struggled to cope with the emotional weight of the trauma.

Eventually, I confided in a friend who encouraged me to report the incident to the police. That decision became the first step in reclaiming my voice. The police referred me to the WARIF Centre, where I received medical assessment, treatment, laboratory investigations, and psychosocial counselling at no cost. Walking into WARIF marked the beginning of my healing journey.

For the first time since the assault, I felt heard. My counsellor created a safe and compassionate space where I could speak openly without fear of judgment. Session after session, I began to understand a truth that trauma had made difficult to believe: what happened was not my fault. The responsibility rested entirely with the man who chose to violate my consent.

Through counselling, I learned healthy ways to manage my trauma, process my emotions, and gradually rebuild my confidence and self-worth.

I also joined WARIF’s Group Therapy Sessions, where I met other survivors whose stories echoed many of my own emotions. Listening to them reminded me that I was not alone. Together, we found strength in one another, and with every session, I became a little more hopeful about the future.

The impact of the assault had affected every part of my life, including my work. I struggled to meet deadlines and perform at the level I knew I was capable of. But as my healing progressed, so did my confidence and focus.

Today, I am proud to say that I was recently recognised as the Outstanding Staff of the Month at my workplace—a milestone that once felt impossible during my darkest days. My healing journey is still ongoing, but I am no longer defined by what happened to me. I am stronger than the pain I endured, more hopeful than I ever imagined I could be, and determined to keep moving forward.

I will always be grateful to the entire WARIF team—the medical staff, counsellors, management, and everyone who walked this journey with me. Their compassion, professionalism, and unwavering support reminded me that healing is not only possible but achievable. To every survivor reading my story, I want you to know this: what happened to you does not define your future. Healing takes time, but with the right support, hope can be restored.

Thank you to my counsellor and the medical team for helping me find my strength again and for reminding me that healing is possible.

*Real name of the survivor changed for confidentiality.

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WARIF aids survivors of rape and sexual violence through the WARIF Centre – a haven where trained professionals are present full-time, 6 days a week, including public holidays, to offer immediate medical care, forensic medical examinations, psycho-social counselling, and welfare services, which include shelter, legal aid, and vocational skills training. These services are provided FREE of charge to any survivor who walks into the Centre. This feature is published as part of BellaNaija’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program.