How Shakira and Burna Boy Are Preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show With The Ghetto Kids

Since its establishment in 1930, no FIFA World Cup game or final has ever had a halftime show. Under the Laws of the Game set by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which FIFA follows, players are entitled to a half-time interval that must not exceed 15 minutes. The rule emphasises that ” Competition rules must state the duration of the half-time interval and it may be altered only with the referee’s permission.”

However, this year, for the first time in its history, the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain would have a half-time show, which would mean that the 15-minute prescribed time would be extended to accommodate the performances. The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is being hosted at MetLife Stadium (officially branded as New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, with a massive 82,500 seats.

For a preview of the historic halftime show, it will feature Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Justin Bieber and Burna Boy. Shakira and Burna Boy had already performed at the opening ceremonies of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will again return for the final halftime show, following the success of their record-breaking official 2026 World Cup song, Dai Dai. Like the opening ceremony, the Ugandan Ghetto Kids will feature in Shakira and Burna Boy’s performance. Shakira officially invited the Ghetto Kids to be in the official video of the song at the opening ceremony performance and will again feature in the halftime show.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has seen new adjustments like the introduction of hydration breaks at the first and second halves. While FIFA’s intention is to allow players to stay hydrated and keep fit, critics have mentioned that the hydration breaks were introduced to accommodate more ads.

Shakira announced the preparation for her halftime performance with Burna Boy and the Ghetto Kids on her Instagram, sharing BTS clips and Burna Boy dancing with the Ghetto Kids. She wrote, “Getting ready for Sunday! @burnaboygram See you at the @fifaworldcup Final! Dai dai, ikó, dale, allez, let’s go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Released on 15 May 2026, Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, blends Latin pop and Afrobeats, celebrating football, cultural diversity and global unity, while serving as the flagship track of the tournament’s official album.

The song has also made history in several ways. It became Shakira’s fourth official FIFA World Cup song, making her the artist with the most official World Cup songs in history after Hips Don’t Lie (2006), Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) (2010), and La La La (Brazil 2014). It also marks the first-ever collaboration between Shakira and Burna Boy, bringing Afrobeats and Latin music together on football’s biggest stage. Dai Dai reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Global chart, becoming one of the biggest songs of the tournament, while proceeds from the track support the FIFA–Global Citizen Education Fund.

The 2o26 FIFA World Cup Final will be held on Sunday, the 19th of July, 2026, and we look forward to the halftime performances. Who are you rooting for to win the final, Argentina or Spain?