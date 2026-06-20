How WARIF Became a Safe Haven for Davida on Her Journey to Recovery After Sexual Assault

Welcome to the WARIF Survivor Stories Series, a monthly feature where stories of survivors of rape and sexual violence are shared to motivate and encourage survivors to speak their truth without the fear of judgment or stigmatisation and to educate the public on the sheer magnitude of this problem in our society.

The Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) is a non-profit organisation set up in response to the extremely high incidence of rape, sexual violence, and human trafficking of young girls and women in our society. WARIF is tackling this issue through a holistic approach that covers health, education, and community service initiatives.

This week, we’re featuring Davida’s story, a sexual assault survivor.

My name is Davida, a 23-year-old student at one of the prestigious universities in Lagos State. In June 2025, I was referred to the WARIF Centre for medical assessment, treatment and counselling after reporting a case of sexual assault to the police. The incident occurred on a day when I had been unable to order food due to poor network service in my hostel. At about 10:30 p.m., I decided to walk to a nearby restaurant to buy food. After waiting in a long queue and purchasing my meal, I started walking back to my hostel.

As I was walking, a man deliberately bumped into me. When I looked up, he lifted his shirt and showed me what appeared to be a gun. He threatened to shoot me if I refused to follow his instructions. Fearing for my life, I complied.

He led me to a dark, isolated area with no one around. There, he ordered me to sit on the ground and claimed to be a cultist. He demanded my phone and forced me to transfer all the money in my bank account to him. After taking my money, phone, and AirPods, he raped me.

When the assault ended, he ordered me to get dressed and lie face down on the ground. He threatened to summon other cult members if I disobeyed and told me he was going to check on them. I was terrified, so I remained there. A few minutes later, I heard a vehicle pass and the whistle of a nearby vigilante patrol. I felt this was an opportunity to escape, so I quickly grabbed my slippers and ran back to my hostel.

When I arrived, my roommates immediately noticed that something was wrong. I was visibly shaken and distressed. The following morning, they accompanied me to the nearest police station to report the incident, where they tried to track my phone to locate them. The police followed us to the tracked location, but the perpetrator kept moving from place to place. Each time the phone was traced, he had already left the area. The police subsequently referred me to the WARIF Centre for support and care.

At WARIF, I received free medical treatment, laboratory investigations and psychosocial counselling. In the aftermath of the assault, I struggled with sadness, mood swings, flashbacks, insomnia, and difficulty concentrating. These symptoms affected my daily life and made it difficult to feel safe. Through counselling, I learned that my reactions were common responses to trauma and that I was not responsible for what had happened to me.

The support I received at WARIF marked the beginning of my healing journey. The counsellors provided a safe, compassionate and supportive environment, where I could process my experience and develop healthy coping strategies. Their guidance helped me gradually regain a sense of control, confidence and hope for the future.

I was also privileged to participate in one of WARIF’s monthly Group Therapy Sessions. Being surrounded by other survivors who understood my experiences reminded me that I was not alone. The session offered a safe and confidential space where we shared our stories, encouraged one another, and learned practical ways to cope with trauma. The support I received from both the counsellors and fellow survivors strengthened my confidence and renewed my determination to heal.

With the assistance of the police, the perpetrator and other members of his cult group were eventually arrested, and the case was charged in court. Although the legal process is still ongoing, I remain hopeful and confident that justice will be served.

While my healing journey continues, I am deeply grateful for the care and support I received at WARIF. The compassion, professionalism, and dedication of the staff helped me take important steps toward recovery and rebuild my sense of self. Despite the challenges I faced, I completed my last semester examinations with excellent grades and remain optimistic about my future.

*Real name of the survivor changed for confidentiality.

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WARIF aids survivors of rape and sexual violence through the WARIF Centre – a haven where trained professionals are present full-time, 6 days a week, including public holidays, to offer immediate medical care, forensic medical examinations, psycho-social counselling, and welfare services, which include shelter, legal aid, and vocational skills training. These services are provided FREE of charge to any survivor who walks into the Centre. This feature is published as part of BellaNaija’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program.